Osisko Metals Acquires Additional Claims Near Gaspé Copper

MONTREAL, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Metals Incorporated (the “Company or “Osisko Metals“) (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a group of 199 claims adjacent to its Gaspé Copper Project (the “Claims”).

Pursuant to a sales agreement dated October 8, 2024 with the two private holders of the interest in the Claims, Osisko Metals acquired a 100% interest in the Claims in exchange for the issuance of 5,000,000 common shares of its capital stock and the grant of a 2% net smelter return royalty, half of which is redeemable for an amount of $2,000,000.

The common shares issued in connection with the acquisition are subject to various restriction periods to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issue pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Claims cover additional ground near the Gaspé Copper project, including claims over potential tailings storage areas, and exploration targets to the north and south of the current property.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec‘s Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt grading 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt grading 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals’ November 14, 2024 news release entitled “Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper“. Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada‘s largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt at 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt at 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals‘ June 25, 2024 news release entitled “Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq”. The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Metals Incorporated

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

