Owl River Métis Community Association and Culture Pathway Development Corp. to make exclusive renewable energy announcement

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|WHAT:
|Owl River Métis Community Association and Culture Pathway Development Corp. invite media to attend a special partnership announcement on Monday, December 16, 2024. The announcement will unveil details of a renewable energy project that will shape the future of the community and create impactful opportunities. There will be an opportunity for media questions and interviews immediately following the event.
|WHO:
|Press conference speakers will include:
|• Charlie Chen, Director of Culture Pathway Development Corp.
|• Jack Qunital, President of Owl River Métis Community Association
|• Melina Power, President of Lakeland Métis Community Association
|• Dwayne Roth, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Council at McKay Métis Group Ltd.
|WHEN:
|Monday, December 16, 2024
|Media registration begins – 9:30 a.m. MST
|Media event begins – 10:00 a.m. MST
|Media interview opportunity – approximately 10:30 a.m. MST
|WHERE:
|The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – Wedgewood Room
|10065 100 St NW
|Edmonton, Alberta
|RSVP:
|Media are asked to RSVP no later than 8:00 a.m. MT on Monday, December 16, 2024.
Media Contact & RSVP:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
[email protected]
403-585-4570