Parallels Enables Seamless Application Delivery in Windows 365 Cloud PCs from desktop, server, and cloud with New Parallels RAS 20

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parallels a global leader in virtualization and End-User Computing, today announced availability of Parallels RAS 20 (Remote Application Server), the latest version of its flexible virtual application and desktop delivery solution that empowers organizations to work securely from anywhere, on any device. This release focuses on two key features: seamless application delivery on Windows 365 Cloud PCs, and robust support for applications hosted on-premises, in private clouds, and across public clouds such as Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and AWS. Additionally, the latest Parallels Client enables users to access local, remote, Windows, web, and SaaS applications side-by-side, optimizing productivity through a single, unified workspace app.

“Customers can move their application and desktop delivery to Parallels which offers the flexibility for apps to truly follow the user without adding complexity for IT teams,” said Prashant Ketkar, CTO at Parallels. “Parallels RAS can deliver applications directly on the edge (desktop), and with the latest release to Windows 365, unblocking a critical barrier to the adoption of Cloud PCs. This release sets a new benchmark for virtual desktops by combining flexibility, simplicity, security, enhanced user experience, and lower total cost of ownership.”

Parallels RAS 20 delivers comprehensive new features that enhance flexibility and security, streamline administrative processes and improve user experience. Key highlights include:

Managed Apps on Windows 365 Cloud PCs: Parallels RAS 20 enables users to access Windows 365 Cloud PCs via the Windows app and use Parallels RAS streamed applications directly from their Cloud PCs.

Parallels RAS 20 enables users to access Windows 365 Cloud PCs via the Windows app and use Parallels RAS streamed applications directly from their Cloud PCs. AWS Support for Availability Zones : Parallels RAS 20 increases the reliability and resilience of desktop infrastructure with the ability to deploy hosts (clones) from the same RAS template image and host pool across different Availability Zones, enhancing high availability.

: Parallels RAS 20 increases the reliability and resilience of desktop infrastructure with the ability to deploy hosts (clones) from the same RAS template image and host pool across different Availability Zones, enhancing high availability. Local App Launch : Parallels RAS 20 enhances the user experience by integrating local applications seamlessly, allowing both remote published apps and local apps to display side-by-side in the same Parallels Client. In addition, combined with Parallels Browser Isolation, it provides highly secure access to SaaS applications, with browser isolation implemented at the endpoint. These capabilities empower administrators to centrally manage, scale, and optimize costs, while creating a secure workspace for all applications—local, remote, and web-based—for their workforce.

: Parallels RAS 20 enhances the user experience by integrating local applications seamlessly, allowing both remote published apps and local apps to display side-by-side in the same Parallels Client. In addition, combined with Parallels Browser Isolation, it provides highly secure access to SaaS applications, with browser isolation implemented at the endpoint. These capabilities empower administrators to centrally manage, scale, and optimize costs, while creating a secure workspace for all applications—local, remote, and web-based—for their workforce. Azure Marketplace SaaS Offering for Prepaid Acquisition: Customers can now purchase pre-paid Parallels RAS subscriptions directly from the Azure Marketplace, utilizing their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), and enabling Parallels partners to create private offers—streamlining deployment and cloud-based purchasing strategies for remote access and virtualization. Learn more.

For more details on all new features, visit parallels.com/ras/whats-new/.

Parallels RAS delivers simplified management and administration of virtual apps and desktops while lowering end user computing costs. Presenting on-premises and multi-cloud solutions in a centralized management console for administrators and a secure virtual work environment for end users, it is the ideal digital workspace for the future of work.

Parallels RAS 20 is available now. For more information or to try it now, visit: https://www.parallels.com/products/ras/remote-application-server or deploy it from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

The Parallels team will be at Microsoft Ignite, November 19-22, booth P3 at McCormick Place in Chicago to showcase the latest innovations to their secure, simplified remote workspace solutions.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leading brand in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.parallels.com.

© 2024 Parallels International GmbH. All rights reserved. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH. in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc. Android and ChromeOS are trademarks of Google LLC. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. For all notices and legal information please visit www.parallels.com/about/legal/.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d264e1de-fadf-4113-9056-68e67cd0b552



CBJ Newsmakers