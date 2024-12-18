PATTISON Outdoor Advertising Becomes the Official Advertising Partner of BIXI

Pictured above: BIXI bike-share station in Montreal, with PATTISON’s street-level static poster.

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is proud to announce its official partnership with BIXI, becoming the exclusive representative of its advertising inventory. This strategic collaboration will enable PATTISON to provide local and national advertisers unparalleled visibility in street-level static posters across this rapidly expanding network.

With more than one in four Montrealers using BIXI in 2024, the network is a cornerstone of urban mobility. Over the past 16 years, BIXI has experienced remarkable growth and now boasts over 11,000 bikes and nearly 1,000 stations across Greater Montreal, making it an ideal platform for high-impact advertising campaigns.

“We are delighted to begin this collaboration with BIXI and eager to showcase the full potential of advertising on this dynamic network. PATTISON is proud to continue its commitment to sustainable mobility across the country, and the addition of BIXI to our Réseau Express Métropolitain offerings will provide our advertisers with exceptional reach throughout Montreal and its suburbs,” said Dominic Loporcaro, Vice President and General Manager of the Eastern Region at PATTISON Outdoor Advertising.

“BIXI is excited to welcome this new collaboration with PATTISON, a company fully dedicated to out-of-home advertising. With their recognized expertise and a network firmly rooted in sustainable mobility, our shared values align perfectly, propelling our missions to new heights,” added Pierre-Luc Marier, Director of Integrated Marketing, Communications, and Public Affairs at BIXI.

Starting in winter 2025, the BIXI street-level advertising network presented by PATTISON will offer brands from near and far a unique opportunity to connect with an active and engaged audience. Building on the success of a pilot project conducted last year, 200 stations and 2,000 specially adapted BIXI bikes will remain accessible throughout the winter, offering advertisers high visibility through 3’x 4,5’ BIXI posters in the heart of the city.

As a partner of 38 transit authorities across Canada, PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is the leading provider of advertising solutions for sustainable mobility. This partnership with BIXI reinforces its commitment to combining expertise with innovative and eco-conscious urban initiatives while delivering unmatched downtown and street-level visibility.

About PATTISON Outdoor

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

