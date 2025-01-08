Pearl River Appoints New Auditor

LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PEARL RIVER HOLDINGS LIMITED (“Pearl River”) (TSXV: PRH) announced today that it has appointed PFK Antares Professional Corporation, Chartered Professional Accountants‎, as auditor of the Corporation effective December 23, ‎‎2024. The resignation of the Corporation’s former auditor, Crowe MacKay LLP‎, was accepted by the ‎Corporation effective November 18, 2024‎.

About Pearl River

Through its subsidiaries, Pearl River’s principal business is the manufacturing and distribution of plastic products in China, Australia and the United States of America.

For further information please contact:

George Lunick

CEO

T: (519) 645-0267

E: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



