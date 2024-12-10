Pelham Greenbelt Project Demonstrates the Value of Natural Infrastructure in Ontario Communities

PELHAM, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A recent project in the Town of Pelham has highlighted the significant role that natural infrastructure plays in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region. The project, known as the Pelham Greenbelt Natural Asset Management Project, reveals that intact ecosystems within Ontario’s Greenbelt provide over $585 million in stormwater management services for the town, along with additional millions of dollars in co-benefits.

Ontario’s Greenbelt, covering 2 million acres of protected farmlands, forests, wetlands, and rivers, plays a vital role in providing ecosystem services to the wider region. The health of the Greenbelt directly impacts the drinking water quality for more than 7 million Canadians.

“The Greenbelt Foundation is always excited about opportunities to invest in Natural Asset Management.” Says Edward McDonnell “Nature isn’t just beautiful—it provides ‘natural infrastructure’ that protect communities and provide unique benefits. Through the Pelham Greenbelt Natural Asset Management Project, we’re reminded how critical these ecosystems are—not just for Pelham, but for the nearly 10 million people who live in and around the Greenbelt.”

The project, which extends beyond the boundaries of the Town of Pelham, encompasses vital natural lands that intersect with the Ontario Greenbelt. The Upper Twelve Mile Creek (UTCM), a pristine ecosystem boasting diverse flora and fauna, unique geological landscapes, and a self-sustaining population of Brook Trout, is a key component of the project. The preservation of the UTCM watershed is crucial for maintaining high-quality groundwater for Pelham, while also mitigating erosion and controlling floods.

“Pelham is proud to be a leader in including natural infrastructure as part of our asset management plan,” said Mayor of Pelham, Marvin Junkin. “With the success of this project, we hope that other municipalities will follow our example and find ways to preserve and protect natural infrastructure assets within their boundaries.”

“The Pelham Greenbelt Project shows how important it is that we recognize nature as necessary infrastructure, and a front-line ally for building climate resilience,” said Michelle Molnar, Technical Director at the Natural Assets Initiative. “The project findings will support Pelham in making effective, resilient land use decisions and setting an example for communities where people and nature thrive.”

The findings of the project emphasize the importance of preserving these natural assets for the long-term. The local government in Pelham has adopted asset management strategies that integrate nature as part of their overall core infrastructure, ensuring the continued provision of resilient and cost-effective services. The Technical Report accompanying the project offers detailed recommendations for other communities interested in advancing their service delivery through natural infrastructure.

The key takeaways from the report can be applied universally:

Protecting existing ecosystems is more efficient than rehabilitating degraded ones. The report suggests actions such as proactive management of natural areas through policy reviews and bylaws, prioritizing naturalization efforts, and securing or protecting forests and wetlands. Evidence-based decision-making is crucial for managing natural assets effectively. Continuous monitoring, management, and assessment activities are essential, and local governments can benefit from utilizing existing studies and enhancing their capacity for regular data collection. In Pelham, priority actions include identifying erosion risks and formalizing invasive species management. Building awareness and partnerships are vital for successful natural asset management. Since many of the natural assets that benefit Pelham residents are not owned by the town, collaborative partnerships with neighbouring jurisdictions are needed. Generating support and implementing effective strategies require raising awareness among the council, staff, and the public about the benefits of natural assets.

The Pelham Greenbelt Natural Asset Management Project serves as a model for communities seeking to leverage the value of natural infrastructure. By recognizing the importance of intact ecosystems and integrating them into their asset management strategies, communities can ensure the long-term provision of essential services while maximizing co-benefits.

For more information and to access the Technical Report, please visit https://engagingpelham.ca/mnamp.

About the Greenbelt and the Greenbelt Foundation

The Greenbelt Foundation is the only organization solely dedicated to ensuring the Greenbelt remains permanent, protected, and prosperous. The Foundation operates as an independent, charitable organization, and receives core funding from the Government of Ontario as well as other public and private support to make strategic investments that enhance and improve the systems and productivity of the Greenbelt.

Since 2005, the Foundation has funded and leveraged more than $100 million through investment in its interconnected natural, agricultural, and economic systems, to ensure a working, thriving Greenbelt for all.

Now a world-class model for land use policy, Ontario’s Greenbelt spans over two million acres of protected natural landscapes, farmlands, and urban river valleys. For more information, visit: www.greenbelt.ca.

-30-



CBJ Newsmakers