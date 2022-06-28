Wednesday, June 29, 2022Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Petrus Resources Announces Monthly Activity Update

CALGARY, Alberta, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce the most recent version of the Company’s monthly activity update can be found on the Company’s website at https://www.petrusresources.com/monthlyupdates.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: [email protected]


