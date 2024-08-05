Petrus Resources Declares Monthly Dividend for April 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to confirm that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend in the amount of $0.01 per share payable April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 15, 2025. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”)

Petrus’ DRIP enables eligible shareholders to reinvest all or part of their cash dividends into additional common shares of the Company. Participation in the DRIP is optional. Eligible shareholders who elect to reinvest their cash dividends under the DRIP will receive common shares issued from treasury at a discount of 3% from the market price of the common shares.

To participate in the DRIP, registered shareholders must deliver a properly completed enrollment form to Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey”) before 4:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on the 5th business day immediately preceding a dividend record date. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their broker or other nominee through which their Common Shares are held to determine their eligibility and provide appropriate enrollment instructions. Participation by shareholders that are not resident in Canada may be restricted.

A complete copy of the DRIP is available on the Company’s website at www.petrusresources.com and on Odyssey’s website at https://odysseytrust.com/faq/. A copy of the enrollment form for use by registered shareholders is available on Odyssey’s website at https://odysseytrust.com/faq/. For further information regarding the DRIP, please contact Odyssey at 1-888-290-1175 (Toll free in North America) or 1-587-885-0960.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ken Gray

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: 403-930-0889

E: [email protected]



