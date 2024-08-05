Pieridae Releases Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial & Operating Results and 2024 Reserves

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

CALGARY, Alberta, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (TSX: PEA) announces the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operating results and year-end reserves. Pieridae generated Net Operating Income1 (“NOI”) of $64.6 million and produced 27,763 boe/d (84% natural gas) during 2024. The Company posted Q4 NOI of $13.7 million and production of 22,568 boe/d, while 2024 exit production was approximately 25,558 boe/d.

The Company also filed its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2024, including the 2024 independent oil and natural gas reserves evaluation as required under National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). Pieridae’s 2024 NI 51-101 Proved Developed Producing (“PDP”) PV10 value is $621.4 million and Total Proved plus Probable (“TPP”) PV10 value is $1,252.2 million2.

The Company’s AIF, management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and audited consolidated financial statements and notes for the year ended December 31, 2024 are available at www.pieridaeenergy.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

“2024 was pivotal for Pieridae,” said Darcy Reding, President and CEO. “We divested our legacy LNG assets, repaid our high-cost bridge loan prior to its maturity, completed our Waterton turnaround on budget, and raised over $33 million in equity from existing shareholders and insiders to invest in value accretive production and optimization projects. Our strong hedge position, operating cost reductions, and proactive production curtailments helped the Company withstand deeply discounted natural gas prices in 2024. As we look towards 2025 and beyond, we continue our efforts to dramatically reduce costs and pay down debt, while capitalizing on new accretive opportunities. Key priorities for 2025 include repositioning the Company’s sulphur business to benefit from the upcoming expiry of the long-term sulphur marketing agreement on December 31, 2025, and working towards a commercial solution to consolidate approximately 75 MMcf/d of currently shut-in raw gas from a third-party facility into our Caroline Gas Plant. We continue to advance our strategy successfully and are very excited about 2025 and beyond.”

1Refer to the “non-GAAP measures” sectionofthe Company’s MD&A.

2 PV10 at effective date of Dec. 31, 2024 using Jan. 1, 2025 evaluator consensus (“IC4”) price forecast.

2024 ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Generated NOI of $64.6 million ($0.24 per basic and fully diluted share).

Generated Funds Flow from Operations 1 of $18.1 million ($0.07 per basic and fully diluted share).

of $18.1 million ($0.07 per basic and fully diluted share). Incurred operating expenses of $185.7 million, down 17% from 2023 on continued efforts to reduce field and facility operating cost structure.

Produced 27,763 boe/d (84% natural gas), down 15% from 2023 due primarily to the voluntary shut-in of approximately 9,400 boe/d of uneconomic dry gas production during the second half of 2024.

Incurred net loss of $38.9 million (-$0.20 per basic and fully diluted share).

Grew third-party raw gas processing volumes to 63 MMcf/d, up 3.6% from 2023.

Completed disposition of legacy Goldboro assets for gross cash proceeds of $12.0 million, simplifying the Company’s strategic focus.

Completed a $4.5 million non-brokered private placement, resulting in the issuance of 12.8 million common shares to an existing shareholder.

Settled convertible bridge loan for $24.0 million in advance of its December 13, 2024 maturity date.

Completed a $29.0 million equity rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) resulting in the issuance of 118.5 million common shares to existing shareholders and insiders with net proceeds used to repay long term debt, fund working capital and invest in value accretive production and optimization projects.

Incurred capital expenditures of $25.7 million in 2024, focused primarily on phase 2 of the Waterton facility maintenance turnaround, along with well and facility optimization projects.

Recorded 2024 NI 51-101 TPP reserves of 244.3 MMboe and TPP PV10 reserve value of $1,252.2 million at the Jan. 1, 2025 IC4 price forecast.

Selected Annual Results ($ 000s unless otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2022 Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 139,710 168,821 181,677 Condensate (bbl/d) 2,397 2,339 2,860 NGLs (bbl/d) 2,082 2,296 3,729 Sulphur (tonne/d) 1,319 1,306 1,459 Total production (boe/d) (1) 27,763 32,772 36,868 Third-party volumes processed (mcf/d) (2) 63,013 60,834 60,039 Reserves Net proved plus probable (2P) reserves NPV10 (3) 1,252,170 1,371,735 1,507,413 Financial Natural Gas Price ($/mcf) Realized before Risk Management Contracts (4) 1.58 2.67 5.30 Realized after Risk Management Contracts (4) 3.15 3.67 4.40 Benchmark natural gas price 1.45 2.63 5.36 Condensate Price ($/bbl) Realized before Risk Management Contracts (4) 94.48 97.01 114.66 Realized after Risk Management Contracts (4) 86.73 95.55 111.18 Benchmark condensate price 100.02 102.73 121.46 Sulphur Price ($/tonne) Realized sulphur price (5) 13.52 21.86 44.88 Benchmark sulphur price 126.76 128.60 344.42 Revenue (6) 268,840 374,029 443,835 Net income (loss) (38,905) 8,981 146,620 Net income (loss) $ per share basic (0.20) 0.06 0.93 Net income (loss) $ per share diluted (0.20) 0.04 0.91 Net operating income (7) 64,608 130,929 200,989 Cashflow provided by operating activities 7,132 104,202 88,167 Funds flow from operations (7) 18,107 85,692 153,679 Total assets 612,423 638,541 615,477 Adjusted working capital deficit (7) (29,777) (31,830) (11,249) Net debt (7) (197,564) (204,046) (214,503) Non-current liabilities 326,853 300,261 157,104 Capital expenditures (8) 25,697 55,539 39,526 (1) Total production excludes sulphur.

(2) Third-party volumes processed are raw natural gas volumes reported by activity month, which do not include accounting accruals.

(3) Estimated pre-tax net present value of discounted cash flows from reserves using a 10% discount rate.

(4) Includes physical commodity and financial risk management contracts inclusive of cash flow hedges, together (“Risk Management Contracts”).

(5) Realized sulphur price is net of customary deductions such as transportation, market and storage fees.

(6) Revenue is inclusive of petroleum and natural gas revenue, royalties, processing, marketing and other revenue, and realized gains and losses on risk management contracts.

(7) Refer to the “Net Operating Income”, “Capital Resources”, “Funds Flow from Operations” and “Working Capital and Capital Strategy” sections of the Company’s MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures.

(8) Excludes reclamation and abandonment activities.

2024 RESERVES

Deloitte, Pieridae’s independent, qualified reserves evaluator, performed reserves evaluations on the Company’s assets at December 31, 2024 and 2023. The following table summarizes those reserves based on the Deloitte NI 51-101 reserve report using the January 1, 2025 and January 1, 2024 IC4 price forecasts, respectively:

Year ended December 31 Year ended December 31 Reserve Volume and Net Present Value MMboe $000, NPV10(1) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Reserves Category (2) Net proved developed producing (PDP) reserves 114.9 120.7 (5) 621,393 614,072 1 Net proved (1P) reserves 183.2 191.2 (4) 961,491 1,053,896 (9) Net proved plus probable (2P) reserves 244.3 252.5 (3) 1,252,170 1,371,735 (9) (1) Estimated pre-tax net present value of discounted cash flows from reserves using a 10% discount rate at evaluator consensus (IC4) year end price forecast.

(2) Net reserves reflect working interest share of the asset prior to the deduction of royalties.

2024 Reserve Reconciliation

Light & Medium Oil Conventional Gas Natural Gas Liquids Proved Probable Proved + Probable Proved Probable Proved + Probable Proved Probable Proved + Probable Mbbl Mbbl Mbbl MMcf MMcf MMcf Mbbl Mbbl Mbbl Opening Balance – – – 959,614 322,150 1,281,764 31,244 7,636 38,880 Production (1) – (1) (51,030) – (51,030) (1,628) – (1,628) Technical Revisions 1 – 1 89,887 (3,572) 86,315 2,638 653 3,291 Extensions – – – – – – – – – Acquisitions – – – – – – – – – Economic Factors – – – (85,344) (3,567) (88,911) (1,207) 318 (890) Closing Balance – – – 913,127 315,011 1,228,138 31,046 8,607 39,653

Selected 2024 Reserve Highlights

Reserve Life Index (“RLI”) increased to 25.1 years from 20.4 years in 2023.

2025 forecasted PDP base decline of 7.3% when the volatility created by seasonally shutting-in uneconomic dry gas production is excluded.

The negative impacts of lower pricing were offset by positive technical revisions including lower operating costs, higher 3rd party revenue and higher forecasted NGLs.

Refer to the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, for more information on Pieridae’s 2024 reserves.

Q4 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Generated NOI of $13.7 million ($0.05 per basic and fully diluted share).

Incurred capital expenditures of $5.8 million, primarily for phase 2 of the Waterton facility turnaround, and initiated spending on value accretive optimization projects using Rights Offering proceeds.

Generated Funds Flow from Operations 1 of $2.8 million ($0.01 per basic and fully diluted share).

of $2.8 million ($0.01 per basic and fully diluted share). Incurred net loss of $20.9 million (-$0.08 per basic and fully diluted share).

Produced 22,568 boe/d (83% natural gas); and

Grew third-party raw gas processing volumes to 71.5 MMcf/d, up 6.2% from Q4 2023.

1 Refer to the “non-GAAP measures” section of the Company’s MD&A.

Selected Quarterly Results 2024

2023 ($ 000s unless otherwise noted) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 117,787 115,196 157,077 175,356 174,211 155,763 159,427 186,156 Condensate (bbl/d) 2,149 2,191 2,472 2,781 2,384 2,020 2,300 2,657 NGLs (bbl/d) 1,788 1,726 2,210 2,613 1,921 2,273 2,216 2,784 Sulphur (tonne/d) 968 1,444 1,376 1,491 1,284 1,124 1,362 1,457 Total production (boe/d) (1) 22,568 23,116 30,861 34,620 33,340 30,253 31,087 36,467 Third-party volumes processed (2) 71,497 66,518 52,410 56,897 67,350 57,363 51,973 61,948 Financial Natural gas price ($/mcf) Realized before Risk Management Contracts (3) 1.55 0.77 1.14 2.53 2.32 2.65 2.39 3.24 Realized after Risk Management Contracts (3) 3.36 3.43 2.71 3.21 3.12 3.25 3.03 5.12 Benchmark natural gas price 1.46 0.68 1.17 2.48 2.29 2.59 2.40 3.25 Condensate price ($/bbl) Realized before Risk Management Contracts (3) 94.87 92.13 99.96 91.18 97.15 97.47 84.81 107.22 Realized after Risk Management Contracts (3) 90.61 84.61 87.75 84.49 86.34 80.49 105.84 106.70 Benchmark condensate price ($/bbl) 98.85 97.10 105.62 98.43 104.30 106.30 93.25 107.05 Sulphur price ($/tonne) Realized sulphur price (4) 12.09 8.86 18.43 14.49 22.54 13.34 22.78 27.08 Benchmark sulphur price 180.54 128.47 103.19 94.84 118.29 107.09 114.92 173.09 Net income (loss) (20,921) 7,496 (19,196) (6,284) 7,414 (16,254) 4,182 13,639 Net income (loss) $ per share, basic (0.08) 0.04 (0.12) (0.04) 0.05 (0.11) 0.03 0.09 Net income (loss) $ per share, diluted (0.08) 0.04 (0.12) (0.04) 0.03 (0.11) 0.03 0.08 Net operating income (5) 13,720 19,818 7,652 23,418 25,441 11,650 43,843 49,995 Cashflow provided by (used in) operating activities (592) 2,260 (1,555) 7,049 31,983 7,577 27,533 37,109 Funds flow from operations (5) 2,824 8,234 (4,874) 12,044 14,269 (1,422) 35,432 37,413 Total assets 612,423 615,040 585,940 590,531 638,541 564,921 575,849 587,641 Adjusted working capital deficit (5) (29,777) (42,658) (37,986) (31,671) (31,830) (21,454) (6,258) (22,275) Net debt (5) (197,564) (206,779) (219,204) (209,964) (204,046) (205,536) (181,670) (202,180) Capital expenditures (6) 5,800 10,002 5,003 4,897 9,306 16,363 9,384 20,486 (1) Total production excludes sulphur.

(2) Third-party volumes processed are raw natural gas volumes reported by activity month, which do not include accounting accruals.

(3) Includes physical commodity and financial risk management contracts inclusive of cash flow hedges, together (“Risk Management Contracts”).

(4) Realized sulphur price is net of customary deductions such as transportation, market and storage fees.

(5) Refer to the “Net Operating Income”, “Capital Resources”, “Funds Flow from Operations” and “Working Capital and Capital Strategy” sections of the Company’s MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures.

(6) Excludes reclamation and abandonment activities.

OUTLOOK

Pieridae’s priority remains strengthening our balance sheet while safely sustaining production, increasing the utilization of the Company’s gas processing facilities by attracting incremental third-party volumes, implementing cost reduction initiatives, optimizing infrastructure, and executing non-core asset dispositions to maintain profitability during all periods of the commodity cycle.

The Company’s 2025 guidance remains unchanged as follows:

2025 Guidance ($ 000s unless otherwise noted) Low High Total production (boe/d) (1) 23,000 25,000 Net operating income (2)(3)(5) 75,000 95,000 Operating netback ($/boe) (3)(4)(5) 9.00 11.00 Capital expenditures 25,000 30,000 (1) 2025 production guidance assumes persistence of previously announced shut-ins in Central/Northern AB and Northeast BC through 2025

(2) Refer to the NOI section of the Company’s MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures.

(3) Refer to Operating Netback section of the Company’s MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures.

(4) Assumes unhedged average 2025 AECO price of $2.00/GJ and average 2025 WTI price of US$70.34/bbl.

(5) Accounts for impact of hedge contracts in place at March 19, 2025.

Pieridae’s specific priorities for 2025 are:

Sustain a safe and regulatory compliant business

Minimize facility outages to maximize sales and processing revenue

Further grow the third-party gathering and processing business at our operated facilities

Meaningfully reduce operating expenses to improve corporate netback

Deliver attractive ROI on value adding optimization projects included in the 2025 capital program

Reduce long term debt to improve financial flexibility

During the second and third quarters of 2024, several low margin, dry gas properties in Northern AB, Northeast BC, and Central AB which all produce to third-party facilities were shut-in due to low AECO natural gas prices and high variable operating costs. Since these decisions were made, AECO pricing has improved. As a result, approximately 1,000 boe/d of production in Northern AB and 800 boe/d of production in Northeast BC was brought back on production in February and March 2025, respectively, but may be shut-in once again if sustained AECO pricing does not justify ongoing production. Currently shut-in production in Central AB representing approximately 7,500 boe/d, or 20% of the Company’s production capability, is expected to remain shut-in throughout 2025, which is reflected in the 2025 production guidance of 23,000 to 25,000 boe/d.

An ongoing strategic corporate priority is to continue to grow third-party gathering and processing revenues at our operated facilities. In the third quarter of 2024, work was completed to debottleneck the de-methanizer tower at the Caroline Gas Plant which added 3,000 e3m3/d to plant raw gas processing capacity. Plans are also underway to debottleneck the gathering system at Caroline, providing capacity for an additional 1,200 e3m3/d of third-party volumes in 2025. Management continues to see strong upside potential for cash flow growth from the third-party gathering and processing business, particularly in the Caroline region.

Pieridae has hedged 110,000 GJ/d of its 2025 natural gas production at a weighted average fixed price of $3.32/GJ, and 1,679 bbl/d of its 2025 condensate production with a weighted average floor price of CAD$84.42/bbl and a weighted average ceiling price of CAD$92.32/bbl. The Company’s aggregate hedge position for 2025 totals 19,055 boe/d or approximately 80% of the above production guidance range.

Pieridae’s legacy fixed price sulphur contract, which was entered into in 2019, expires on December 31, 2025. Under this contract, the Company receives a net fixed price of approximately $6/tonne for the majority of its sulphur production capability of approximately 1,400 tonnes per day. Beginning January 1, 2026, the Company will receive market price for all sulphur production, less normal deductions for transportation, handling, and marketing. This represents a significant potential revenue opportunity; as of March 19, 2025, the spot west coast sulphur price was approximately US$200/tonne, prior to transportation and marketing costs.

The $25 to $30 million 2025 capital budget includes approximately $10 million of high-impact well and facility optimization expenditures funded with the equity raised during Q4 2024. These high return, short payout capital projects are expected to increase sales revenue, improve facility efficiency, reduce operating cost and fuel gas consumption, and lower GHG compliance costs. Spending on this program commenced in Q4 2024 and will continue throughout 2025.

The remainder of the 2025 capital program is focused on routine capital maintenance, field operating technology upgrades, and site closure / decommissioning expenditures in Alberta and BC. Notably, Pieridae has not scheduled major maintenance turnaround activity at any of the Company’s deep-cut, sour gas processing facilities during 2025 given the successful completion of gas plant turnarounds and other maintenance projects in 2023 and 2024. The next major maintenance turnaround is scheduled for 2026.

Due to the current outlook for North American natural gas prices, Pieridae is not planning to resume drilling operations in 2025. The Company will only exploit its portfolio of high impact conventional Foothills drilling opportunities once natural gas prices sustainably recover and the Company has achieved its deleveraging target.

HEDGE MONETIZATION

In March 2025, Pieridae completed a hedge monetization transaction for net proceeds of $10.2 million (the “Hedge Monetization”), with proceeds used to repay a portion of the Company’s senior term loan. Approximately 30% or 25,000 GJ/d of in-the-money financial hedges were unwound for the period of January 2026 through May 2027; for the period from June 2026 through May 2027, the strike price on the remaining financial hedges was reduced to $3.40/GJ from $3.78/GJ.

Impact of the Hedge Monetization:

Acceleration of $10.2 million of cash flow from 2026 and 2027 to Q1 2025.

Reduced senior debt by approximately $10.0 million.

Increased exposure to 2026 and 2027 AECO natural gas prices through a 30% reduction in fixed price contracted volume.

Reduced mark to market value of commodity hedge book by 22%.

HEDGE POSITION

Pieridae hedges to mitigate commodity price, interest rate and foreign exchange volatility to protect the cash flow required to fund the Company’s operations, capital requirements and debt service obligations, while allowing the Company to participate in future commodity price upside. Pieridae continues to execute its risk management program governed by its hedge policy and in compliance with the thresholds required by senior secured lenders. As of December 31, 2024, the Company is hedged in accordance with the requirements of the senior loan agreement. The discounted unrealized gain on the Company’s hedge portfolio at March 19, 2025 was approximately $45.1 million using the forward strip on March 18, 2025.

The tables below summarize Pieridae’s hedge portfolio for natural gas, condensate (“C5+”) and power as of March 19, 2025 after the Hedge Monetization:

2025-2026 Hedge Portfolio (1) Q125 Q225 Q325 Q425 2025 Q126 Q226 Q326 Q426 2026 AECO Natural Gas Sales Total Hedged (GJ/d) 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 78,502 71,855 58,340 55,025 65,845 Avg Hedge Price (C$/GJ) $3.32 $3.32 $3.32 $3.32 $3.32 $3.32 $3.34 $3.39 $3.40 $3.36 WTI / C5 Sales Total Hedged (bbl/d) 1,721 1,692 1,663 1,641 1,679 1,622 1,529 1,364 1,350 1,465 Avg Collar Cap Price (C$/bbl) $92.73 $92.45 $92.03 $92.05 $92.32 $91.69 $90.94 $91.67 $91.68 $91.48 Avg Collar Floor Price (C$/bbl) $84.14 $84.25 $84.61 $84.67 $84.42 $84.09 $83.83 $85.64 $85.70 $84.82 Power Purchases Total Hedged (MW) 55 55 55 55 55 45 45 45 45 45 Avg Hedge Price (C$/MWh) $79.22 $79.10 $79.07 $79.08 $79.12 $75.87 $75.88 $75.88 $75.88 $75.88

2027-2028 Hedge Portfolio (1) Q127 Q227 Q327 Q427 2027 Q128 Q228 Q328 Q428 2028 AECO Natural Gas Sales Total Hedged (GJ/d) 53,340 28,154 – – 20,172 – – – – – Avg Hedge Price (C$/GJ) $3.40 $3.40 $3.40 – WTI / C5 Sales Total Hedged (bbl/d) 1,171 1,151 1,125 1,125 1,143 785 750 – – 382 Avg Collar Cap Price (C$/bbl) $91.40 $88.80 $90.05 $90.05 $90.08 $90.40 $86.50 – – $88.50 Avg Collar Floor Price (C$/bbl) $84.37 $84.08 $90.05 $90.05 $87.14 $90.40 $86.50 – – $88.49 Power Purchases Total Hedged (MW) 25 25 25 25 25 – Avg Hedge Price (C$/MWh) $70.19 $70.19 $70.19 $70.19 $70.19 – (1) Includes forward physical sales contracts and financial derivative contracts as of Mar. 19, 2025

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. MDT / 10:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the webcast or conference call, you are asked to register using one of the links provided below.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4gnbdki4

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please follow this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2b233016526f4daea915722f8796db53

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event and may be accessed using the webcast link above.

ABOUT PIERIDAE

Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is a significant upstream producer and midstream custom processor of natural gas, NGLs, condensate, and sulphur from western Canada. Pieridae’s vision is to provide responsible, affordable natural gas and derived products to meet society’s energy security needs. Pieridae’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PEA”.

For further information, visit www.pieridaeenergy.com, or please contact:

Darcy Reding, President & Chief Executive Officer Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Investor Relations [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein including, without limitation, management plans and assessments of future plans and operations, Pieridae’s outlook, strategy and vision, intentions with respect to future acquisitions, dispositions and other opportunities, including exploration and development activities, Pieridae’s ability to market its assets, plans and timing for development of undeveloped and probable resources, Pieridae’s goals with respect to the environment, relations with Indigenous people and promoting equity, diversity and inclusion, estimated abandonment and reclamation costs, plans regarding hedging, plans regarding the payment of dividends, wells to be drilled, the weighting of commodity expenses, expected production and performance of oil and natural gas properties, results and timing of projects, access to adequate pipeline capacity and third-party infrastructure, growth expectations, supply and demand for oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, industry conditions, government regulations and regimes, capital expenditures and the nature of capital expenditures and the timing and method of financing thereof, may constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “focus”, “endeavor”, “commit”, “shall”, “propose”, “might”, “project”, “predict”, “vision”, “opportunity”, “strategy”, “objective”, “potential”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “goal”, “target”, “growth”, “future”, and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, processing, marketing and transportation, loss of markets, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of resources estimates, environmental risks, competition from other producers, incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and the risk factors outlined under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere herein. The recovery and resources estimate of Pieridae’s reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated resources will be recovered. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such forward-looking statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Pieridae believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Pieridae can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Pieridae operates; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Pieridae to obtain and retain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability of the operator of the projects which Pieridae has an interest in to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of Pieridae to obtain financing on acceptable terms; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas resources through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and costs of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Pieridae to secure adequate product transportation; future oil and natural gas prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Pieridae operates; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future sources of funding; production levels; weather conditions; success of exploration and development activities; access to gathering, processing and pipeline systems; advancing technologies; and the ability of Pieridae to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Pieridae’s operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca), and at Pieridae’s website (www.pieridaeenergy.com).

Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, management cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Pieridae assumes no obligation to update or review them to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained herein concerning the oil and gas industry and Pieridae’s general expectations concerning this industry are based on estimates prepared by management using data from publicly available industry sources as well as from reserve reports, market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which Pieridae believes to be reasonable. However, this data is inherently imprecise, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics. While Pieridae is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, the industry involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

Additional Reader Advisories

Barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 boe is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

Abbreviations

Natural Gas Liquids Mcf thousand cubic feet bbl/d barrels per day Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day MMcf/d million cubic feet per day WTI West Texas Intermediate AECO Alberta benchmark price for natural gas Mbbl Thousand barrels GJ Gigajoule MMbbl Million barrels Power MMboe Million barrels of oil equivalent MW Megawatt C2 Ethane MWh Megawatt hour C3 Propane C4 Butane C5/C5+ Condensate / Pentane

