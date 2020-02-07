Leaders in Private Market Investing

Market-driven investments that focus solely on privately-raised capital from small and medium-sized enterprises have an unlimited potential to create immense wealth opportunities through investments in the likes of real estate, insurance, mortgages and industrial projects without any form of public trading. The difficulty for people wanting to invest in these types of opportunities is determining the optimal direction to take – and that’s where Pinnacle Wealth Brokers of Calgary comes in. With roots dating back to 2006 the company continues to be led by its founder Darvin Zurfluh who also serves as Chairman and CEO.

A fundamental mandate of Pinnacle Wealth Brokers is to research the very best private investment opportunities for its registered dealing representatives, who in turn pass on those recommendations to their clients to pursue. The company raises awareness of the private markets by driving legitimacy of the sector to the marketplace and into the mainstream consciousness of the public. The financial model includes a mix of cash flow, tax savings, and equity offerings in order to gain alternative investments.

The Canadian Business Journal recently spoke with Darvin Zurfluh about the continued success his company enjoys in the financial services market.

Just after CBJ’s last discussion with Zurfluh, Pinnacle Wealth was in the process of launching its own fund designed to service small-business owners for such things as bridge financing. The company built upon that for four years before selling the fund to a current issuer with the fund having had an impeccable performance. Zurfluh says Pinnacle Wealth learned a great deal about what it’s like to be an issuer.

“We’re doing due diligence on about 20 different issuers at any given time,” he states. “We were the issuer but decided to sell the fund because we wanted to re-focus on our distribution network and that is really the core strength we have at Pinnacle.”

The broad reach of Pinnacle Wealth now has representatives strategically positioned across nine provinces. The company is known as one of Canada’s preeminent Exempt Market Dealers.

“We’re still an Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. We were really doing it for the purpose of that fund we sold and now we are looking at doing the Portfolio Management Services for other funds like that, but not our own fund,” explains Zurfluh.

The lion’s share of work for Zurfluh and his team is in managing the fund and being the Investment Fund Manager or Portfolio Manager for another issuer, which means their collective responsibilities focus more towards governance and ensuring the net asset value (NAV) is calculated on a regular basis and that proper financial reporting is completed and retaining the desired cash balances.

“We’ve done this all before for ourselves and now we’re looking to do it for others,” adds Zurfluh.

“We’re still the leader when an issuer wants to raise money in the private markets – I think we get the call first probably 90% of the time,” estimates Zurfluh.

Due to the complexities of the financial services industry, including regulatory requirements and legal obligations, Zurfluh has built an experienced executive team that is able to cover all the bases including legal expert Brian Koscak; Dan Brodeur, who heads up operations; and compliance expert Deborah Workman. Jean-Francois Laurin and Michael Edwards round out the senior executive branch.

“It’s a very complex, regulatory world, which is why we brought on Brian Koscak who is a past Chair of the Private Capital Markets Association. He used to do regulatory compliance reviews for various dealers,” mentions Zurfluh. “We brought him on because we felt we could use someone with that skillset and expertise because of our size and scale in being in different provinces. We needed him for legal counsel.”

Initiatives

Zurfluh says that Pinnacle’s investment philosophy is ‘globally diversified public and expertly selected privates’ with a number of different partnerships with public portfolio managers.

“We don’t actually select them at Pinnacle because our focus is in our niche, which is performing due diligence on the privates,” he says.

A number of small-scale modifications have transpired within this sector of the financial services industry over the past few years but no major game-changing alterations according to Zurfluh. Regulators continue to operate independently province by province. The level of macro communication has shown signs of improvement with various proposals made through the Canadian Securities Administrators, which oversees the provincial regulators.

“They’ve put forward some big things such as the Best Interest Standard so that when dealing representatives are working with clients they might have the same standard as a Portfolio Manager would because up until now it’s really just the Portfolio Manager as a client-facing advisor that has that Best Interest Standard,” explains Zurfluh. “A lot of proposals have been put on hold without final decisions as of this point but are likely to come into place by the end of the year.”

The nucleus of what Pinnacle Wealth offers to its clients has never deviated and Zurfluh has no reason to believe it ever will, other than to add innovative enhancements to an already effective and efficient business plan in seeking out new opportunities to increase business wealth. He believes the most substantive movement in terms of direction for 2020 will be focusing on corporate finance services to small to medium-sized private businesses and offering more advisory services on how would be best to obtain the financing required in order to expand upon their business endeavors.

“Sometimes it’s a combination of debt and equity. We can help them get cheaper cost debt but there are certain things they need to do first in order for the bank to give them the lower cost debt and we might need to raise equity in order to get them the financing they need from the bank,” he replies.

Another major focus is offering the Portfolio Manager services to issuers looking to structure a fund but don’t have that registration.

“We’ll also be talking to financial advisors that want to offer privates to their investors. A recruiting campaign as of March, 2020 means more large-scale advisors working with Pinnacle that have big books of business that want to start diversifying their clients properly,” notes Zurfluh.

Pinnacle is consistently assessing the preeminent methods of improving efficiencies and thus creating fresh opportunities, and that includes evaluating the merits of various potential acquisitions or mergers. One such merger opportunity arose in the not-too-distant past, but Zurfluh and his executive team determined it was not the proper fit for their core initiatives moving forward.

“We’re no longer looking at going down that path,” he confirms. “The only reason we were looking at it was we wanted to partner with an Investment Fund Manager for two reasons: one is that they get onboard IIROC and Mutual Fund dealers’ books of business – individual advisors looking to come onboard; and the other was to help some of our issuers create funds. We wanted to partner with a Fund Manager that focuses on that.”

“What we are looking at doing is carrying forward with a big part of that plan – we still want to bring on these IIROC and Mutual Fund books of business so we’re looking at recruiting that Portfolio Manager and Administrator and we’re in talks with a firm that might help us with that,” he continues. “We want to do that in-house versus through a merger transaction. Then as far as managing funds we can still be the issuing fund manager and portfolio manager but partner with a third-party to actually manage the fund.”

Technology

“When you’re forging ground in a new type of business there was no technology that supported this business at the beginning and there are multiple players that wanted to be the one to take the lead,” says Zurfluh.

The process of finding the foremost solution was somewhat of an arduous exercise for Pinnacle Wealth. Following consultation with one established and reputable company known for its back-office support for mutual fund dealers it was determined that their particular system didn’t support modifications very well and so the corporate decision was made to form a new alliance with Exempt Edge, an enterprise owned by Olympia Trust Company.

“They hold more of the private-market accounts than any other trust company. They’re putting together an ecosystem of issuers, dealers and of course direct client accounts. Making the change to Exempt Edge will allow us to have better statements because we’ll tie right in to the issuer statements and our back office. None of the other systems out there have that luxury,” remarks Zurfluh.

“We’re hoping the rest of the marketplace gets on board because it will make things easier if we’re all on one ecosystem,” he adds. “It’s been really fragmented for the past 10 years. There hasn’t been a leader, but now I think it is Exempt Edge. With us moving onto their platform they have more small dealers than any other platform.”

Pinnacle 20/20 Foundation

At the time of our discussion Zurfluh was preparing to leave for a two-day due diligence trip to Dallas and following that he was heading to Honduras. The trip to South America is part of ongoing global humanitarian efforts by Pinnacle. The company has partnered with 20/20 Wealth Creation to create the Pinnacle 20/20 Foundation, which invests in people, education and equipment, which are each fundamental necessities needed to help elevate those people who are most in need, living in some of the poorest regions of the world.

“We just finished our annual conference recently and we raised a substantial sum of money. Dan Brodeur and I shaved our beards on stage to try and get the donations coming in. I believe we were able to raise nearly $30,000,” Zurfluh proudly says.

Pinnacle Wealth sponsors lunch programs in rural Honduras in a region of the country that the government has totally abandoned. Lunch programs began at the schools along a road, which has been in existence for no more than 20 years ago. Now Zurfluh and Pinnacle are looking to provide an even greater level of support where it’s most urgently required.

“We’re expanding to another three schools where there still are no roads – the only way in is by horseback,” he says. “We’re providing uniforms, running shoes, school supplies and helping with repairs to leaky roofs. We provide lunches three days a week, because Friday is just a half day. We also have to rely on volunteers to make the food. We’ve added 75 students for the new school year, which began on February 1.”

Pinnacle has been involved in multiple other initiatives in Honduras including building a school as well as agricultural and rainforest preservation projects. Without the company’s generous involvement a significant percentage of the young children who are just seven and eight years old would not even be at school, with the likelihood they’d be tasked with having to help farm the family’s plot of land. But the chance at having a prepared, nutritious hot lunch is something they don’t want to miss out and the result is that more children are staying in school and receiving an education. Learning is made much more palatable for children when they are properly nourished. Zurfluh says Pinnacle is also providing much-needed learning tools as well.

“We’re taking down more laptops with English tutorials to help them learn,” he says. “The first school we built was an English school. It gives the children a big leg up if they know a second language.”

Looking to the future

Zurfluh says the primary focus at Pinnacle is quite straightforward, and that will be to continue providing more corporate finance services to small to medium-sized businesses.

“One goal, say three years from now, would be $500 million in new financing for small and medium-sized businesses and by extension create lots more jobs,” he concludes. “We also want to help even more issuers in the future. We typically have between 18 and 20 on our shelf at any given time. The faster we can provide financing to those, the faster we can put more on the shelves. Ideally I’d like to help 60 different issuers every year.”

www.pinnaclewealth.ca

www.pinnacle2020foundation.com