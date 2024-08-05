Pizza Nova unveils new value meal: Two Can Dine for $8.99

Toronto, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pizza Nova is making it even easier for customers to enjoy their favourite pizza at an incredible price. For a limited time, starting March 17, customers can enjoy two slices of Pizza Nova’s signature pizza for just $8.99 at participating locations.

“At Pizza Nova, we’re committed to providing quality ingredients and exceptional value to our customers,” says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “This limited-time offer is a great way for our guests to experience the delicious, handcrafted taste they know and love at an even more accessible price point.”

As consumers continue to seek budget-friendly meal options, Pizza Nova’s Two Can Dine for $8.99 deal delivers both affordability and quality, staying true to the brand’s dedication to authentic Italian flavours and fresh ingredients.

The $8.99 value meal is available for dine-in and takeout at participating Pizza Nova locations for a limited time. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of this offer by visiting their local Pizza Nova and experiencing the exceptional quality for which Pizza Nova is known.

Visit pizzanova.com for more information about the Two Can Dine for $8.99 deal and Pizza Nova locations.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. The company is known for its fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com .

