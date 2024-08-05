Plan International Canada demonstrates how equality powers progress for 3.1 million children in 2024 Annual Report

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As conflict, economic instability and climate crises intensify worldwide, Plan International Canada continues in its mission to advance children’s rights and equality for girls. Our 2024 annual report, Powered by Equality, demonstrates how investing in girls’ equality creates transformative change for all. The report, released today, details how we reached 7 million people with our work in 2024 – including 3.1 million children (1.6 million girls) – through innovative programs that unlock opportunities for girls while strengthening entire communities.

“Equality isn’t just our goal; it’s the driving force for transformative change,” said Lindsay Glassco, President and CEO of Plan International Canada. “Research shows that when we invest in girls’ education and opportunities, they earn higher incomes, provide for their families and create more stable communities, lifting entire generations out of poverty. Investing in girls isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s smart economics and effective development that results in a more secure, stable and prosperous world for everyone.”

The report highlights several notable achievements in fiscal year 2024:

Climate champions: Featured on the cover are Beauty and Eucabeth. As members of their school’s environmental 4-K Club in Kenya, they’re learning to cope with climate change and grow food for their community.

Featured on the cover are Beauty and Eucabeth. As members of their school’s environmental 4-K Club in Kenya, they’re learning to cope with climate change and grow food for their community. Preventing child marriage: Plan Canada helped prevent 12,000 child marriages in Bangladesh through programs that keep girls in school while providing economic alternatives for families.

Plan Canada helped prevent 12,000 child marriages in Bangladesh through programs that keep girls in school while providing economic alternatives for families. Increased humanitarian response: Plan Canada reached 156% more people than last year with its humanitarian response efforts in 2024, delivering $50 million in emergency aid to 2.4 million people, including 645,000 girls, across 17 countries.

Plan Canada reached 156% more people than last year with its humanitarian response efforts in 2024, delivering $50 million in emergency aid to 2.4 million people, including 645,000 girls, across 17 countries. Donations directly support programs: Despite rising costs and soaring global inflation, we maintained our commitment to strong financial stewardship, ensuring that 83 cents of every dollar raised went directly to proven programs that are driving meaningful change for 3.1 million children and their communities.

Plan International Canada’s impact spanned five key areas:

Health: 3.9 million people received essential health care and information. Humanitarian response and resilience: 2.4 million people received life-saving support during crises. Education: 249,460 children and adults gained access to quality education. Youth leadership and economic empowerment: 224,790 youths in Canada, including 201,180 girls, advocated for children’s rights and equality for girls around the world. Protection from violence: 357,780 people were protected from harm, abuse and exploitation.

“None of this would be possible without the generosity of our donors, partners and supporters – and the determination of the children and girls we work for and alongside – who are steadfast in their belief that change is possible,” said Glassco. “It is this collective momentum and shared commitment that creates lasting change for children, families and communities around the world.”

The complete 2024 Annual Report, which covers the fiscal year of July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, is available at plancanada.ca/AnnualReport.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children’s rights and equality for girls. We stand with children, especially girls, wherever they are oppressed, exploited, left behind or not equally valued. We’re determined optimists and will continue to persevere until we are all equal.

Media Contact:

PR & Communications

Plan International Canada

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/843c0acb-5b28-4298-a808-457c21e0bb89

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b14301c-9add-4856-b495-bd79db356436



CBJ Newsmakers