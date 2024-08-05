POPcodes Wins ETA’s Most Innovative Solution for 2025

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — POPcodes, Inc. (POPcodes), a leading provider of value-added, B2B and B2C solutions for payment providers, is honored to receive the Most Innovative Product or Solution Award from the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA). POPcodes will receive the award during the Visa Celebration & ETA Star Awards on April 2, 2025, at TRANSACT, the premier annual event for the payments industry.

The Most Innovative Product or Solution Award recognizes companies that deliver exceptional increases in usability, reduced friction, increased profitability, or drive advancements for the payments ecosystem. POPcodes’ Direct-to-MerchantTM (D2M) Communication Platform embodies all those criteria, transforming how payment solution providers (PSPs) and their enterprise and SMB merchant customers connect, communicate, and engage.

D2M accelerates activations, reduces training and support costs, and drives increased adoption of value-added service by enabling instant, campaign-based, and self-serve messaging with graphical, omnichannel workflows delivered in the merchants’ preferred language directly to the in-person point of purchase.

POPcodes’ unique cloud/app-based hybrid platform gives PSPs unprecedented simplicity, flexibility, control, and effectiveness when meeting their B2B communication and process automation needs — delivering a better merchant experience while meeting the payment ecosystem’s rigorous security and stability demands.

POPcodes’ clients include two of the top five global payment processors. These processors use D2M to solve multiple business-critical challenges, including delivering a better first experience for new merchants, accelerating new device and application rollouts, reducing training support and costs, and guiding merchants through PCI and AML/KYC compliance. Most importantly, POPcodes drive merchant referrals and increase value-added service sales. By leveraging the D2M platform’s features and POPcodes’ expertise, the solution has proven value to the PSP’s portfolio growth, profitability, and retention goals.

CEO Gregg Aamoth explained, “We’re dedicated to revolutionizing the payments industry by helping PSPs around the world deliver seamless, secure, and user-friendly workflows that empower merchants and enhance their experience, while optimizing PSPs’ business, partnerships, and shareholder value.”

“This recognition is an honor and testament to our team’s hard work. We look forward to expanding our mission of innovation and excellence around the globe, ultimately connecting all players in the multi-trillion dollar retail and payments value chains,” Aamoth said.

The award is the latest for POPcodes’ D2M platform. The company was runner-up in the ETA’s Most Innovation Solution category in 2024 and also received awards and recognitions at Money 20/20 and the SouthEast, NorthEast, and Western States Acquirers Association conferences.

POPcodes congratulates all nominees and winners in this year’s ETA Awards for their accomplishments and dedication to advancing payment innovation.

About POPcodes

POPcodes’ cloud-based platform, white-labeled apps, and AI-enabled content, workflow, and campaign management services transform the rapidly expanding network of smart, in-person payment devices into an exclusive, owned digital media channel with secure, bi-directional messaging and omnichannel workflows that help globally recognized brands meet their B2B, B2B2B, B2C, and B2B2C obligations and goals.

Learn more at popcodes.com

Contact

Kristi Hamilton

(904) 718-8972

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers