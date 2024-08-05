Skip to content
Precision Drilling Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Unaudited Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This news release contains “forward-looking information and statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For a full disclosure of the forward-looking information and statements and the risks to which they are subject, see the “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements” later in this news release. This news release contains references to certain Financial Measures and Ratios, including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, gain on acquisition, loss on investments and other assets, gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, loss on asset decommissioning, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization), Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations, Net Capital Spending, Working Capital and Total Long-term Financial Liabilities. These terms do not have standardized meanings prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. See “Financial Measures and Ratios” later in this news release.

Financial Highlights and 2025 Capital Allocation Plans

  • Revenue in the fourth quarter was $468 million, an 8% decrease from 2023 as activity increases in Canadian drilling, well servicing, and international were more than offset by lower activity and day rates in the U.S.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $121 million in the quarter and included $15 million of share-based compensation charges, $4 million for rig reactivation costs and $4 million of non-recurring charges. In 2023, fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $151 million and included share-based compensation charges of $13 million.
  • Net earnings attributable to shareholders was $15 million or $1.06 per share in the fourth quarter compared to $147 million or $10.42 per share as net earnings in 2023 included an income tax recovery of $69 million and a gain on acquisition of $26 million.
  • In 2024, we invested $217 million into our fleet and infrastructure, including multiple contracted rig upgrades and the strategic purchase of drill pipe for use in 2025. We expect to invest $225 million into our fleet and infrastructure in 2025, which may fluctuate with activity levels and customer contract upgrade opportunities.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2024, we achieved our annual debt reduction and return of shareholder capital targets, reducing debt by $176 million and repurchasing $75 million of common shares while building cash by $20 million. Precision has consistently met or exceeded its capital allocation goals since implementation in 2016.
  • For 2025, we expect to reduce debt by at least $100 million in 2025 and have increased our long-term debt reduction target to $700 million and extended our debt reduction period to 2027. In 2025, we plan to increase direct shareholder returns to 35% to 45% of free cash flow, before debt repayments. To the extent excess cash is generated these allocations may be increased.

Operational Highlights

  • Demand for our services continues to be strong and in 2024 our Canadian and international drilling rig utilization days increased 12% and 37%, respectively, while our well servicing rig operating hours increased 26% over 2023.
  • In the fourth quarter, Canada’s activity averaged 65 active drilling rigs versus 64 in the same quarter last year. Our Super Triple and Super Single rigs remain in high demand and are nearly fully utilized. Canadian revenue per utilization day was $35,675, up from $34,616 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Our U.S. activity has remained relatively consistent since mid-2024. We averaged 34 drilling rigs in the fourth quarter with revenue per utilization day of US$30,991 versus 45 drilling rigs at US$34,452 in 2023’s fourth quarter.
  • International activity increased 6% over the same period last year while revenue per utilization day was US$49,636 compared to US$49,872 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Service rig operating hours in the fourth quarter totaled 59,834, representing a 6% increase over the same quarter last year partially driven by the CWC Energy Services Corp. (CWC) acquisition in November of 2023.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Through 2024 Precision demonstrated remarkable market resilience despite weaker than expected U.S. customer demand and late year customer budget exhaustion in Canada. We continued our long-term record of meeting or exceeding our capital allocation targets every year since 2016 with $176 million of debt reduction, $75 million of share buybacks, while increasing our cash balance by $20 million. In the fourth quarter, approximately $8 million of reactivation costs and non-recurring items impacted our financial results, along with slightly lower than expected Canadian customer demand. Despite these fourth quarter headwinds we continued investing in our core business lines, including purchasing approximately $18 million of drill pipe in advance of potential tariffs, investing $3 million to begin reactivating two idle Canadian Super Single rigs to meet demand in 2025, and upgrading one rig for Canadian heavy oil pad drilling opportunities.

“The outlook for Canada remains very strong given robust heavy oil activity following the startup of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in May 2024 and the imminent startup of LNG Canada in mid-2025. My enthusiasm is further underpinned by the pace of rig reactivations following the seasonal Christmas break and the stable winter activity we have experienced to date with 81 rigs working since mid-January. The uncertainty introduced by potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian oil and gas exports, has been tempered and we have not experienced any change in customer demand or their longer-term capital spending plans.

“In Canada, our drilling utilization days increased 12% over 2023 and our Super Triple and Super Single rigs, which represent approximately 80% of our Canadian fleet, are nearly fully utilized. Demand for our Super Triple fleet, which is the preferred rig for Montney drilling, is driven by robust condensate fundamentals and the startup of LNG Canada this year. Demand for our Super Single fleet is driven by increased activity in heavy oil targeted areas as customers are benefiting from improved commodity pricing, following the startup of Trans Mountain, and a softening Canadian dollar.

“Internationally, our drilling utilization days increased 37% in 2024 following the recertification and reactivation of four rigs in 2023. In 2024, we had eight rigs working on term contracts, five in Kuwait and three in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The majority of these rigs are under five-year term contracts that extend into 2027 and 2028, providing predictable cash flow for the next few years.

“In our Completion and Production Services business, our well servicing operating hours increased 26% over 2023 levels following the successful integration of CWC, where we achieved significant operating synergies. Our Completion and Production Services Adjusted EBITDA increased 30% year over year, which was slightly below our expectation due to late year customer budget exhaustion impacting our activity and rental business. I am very pleased with how we have transformed our Completion and Production Services business with two strategic tuck-in acquisitions. The High Arctic and CWC acquisitions more than doubled our Completion and Production revenue and Adjusted EBITDA since 2021 and solidified Precision as the premier well service provider in Canada.

“During the year, Precision generated $482 million of cash provided by operations, allowing us to meet our capital return targets and invest $217 million into our fleet and infrastructure, which included multiple drilling rig upgrades and the strategic purchase of drill pipe for use in 2025. We expect to invest approximately $225 million in 2025, which reflects a weaker Canadian dollar and includes expected customer funded upgrades across our North American operations, including approximately $30 million in US fleet upgrades for customers targeting extended reach laterals.

“With sustained free cash flow as a key differentiator of our business, we remain focused on reducing debt and increasing direct returns to shareholders. In 2025, we expect to reduce debt by at least $100 million, reinforcing our commitment to achieving a sustained Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio(1) of below 1.0 times. As we continue to realize the benefits of lower debt levels, we have increased our long-term debt reduction target by $100 million to $700 million and extended the debt reduction period by one year to 2027. In 2025, our goal is to increase our direct capital returns to shareholders by allocating 35% to 45% of free cash flow, before debt repayments, while continuing to move towards 50% of free cash flow thereafter, with excess cash potentially used to increase these allocations.

“I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and commitment to serving our customers, and our shareholders for their continued support. With positive long-term fundamentals associated with global oil and natural gas demand and particularly the unique fundamentals driving drilling activity in our core geographic markets, I am confident we will continue to drive shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Neveu.

SELECT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION
Financial Highlights

  For the three months ended
December 31,		     For the year ended
December 31,		  
(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)   2024       2023     % Change       2024       2023     % Change  
Revenue   468,171       506,871       (7.6 )     1,902,328       1,937,854       (1.8 )
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   120,526       151,231       (20.3 )     521,221       611,118       (14.7 )
Net earnings   14,930       146,722       (89.8 )     111,330       289,244       (61.5 )
Net earnings attributable to shareholders   14,795       146,722       (89.9 )     111,195       289,244       (61.6 )
Cash provided by operations   162,791       170,255       (4.4 )     482,083       500,571       (3.7 )
Funds provided by operations(1)   120,535       145,189       (17.0 )     463,372       533,409       (13.1 )
                                   
Cash used in investing activities   61,954       57,627       7.5       202,986       214,784       (5.5 )
Capital spending by spend category(1)                                  
Expansion and upgrade   21,565       24,459       (11.8 )     52,066       63,898       (18.5 )
Maintenance and infrastructure   37,335       54,388       (31.4 )     164,632       162,851       1.1  
Proceeds on sale   (8,570 )     (3,117 )     174.9       (30,395 )     (23,841 )     27.5  
Net capital spending(1)   50,330       75,730       (33.5 )     186,303       202,908       (8.2 )
                                   
Net earnings attributable to shareholders per share:                                  
Basic   1.06       10.42       (89.8 )     7.81       21.03       (62.8 )
Diluted   1.06       9.81       (89.2 )     7.81       19.53       (60.0 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                  
Basic   13,982       14,084       (0.7 )     14,229       13,754       3.5  
Diluted   13,987       15,509       (9.8 )     14,234       15,287       (6.9 )

Operating Highlights

  For the three months ended
December 31,		     For the year ended
December 31,		  
  2024     2023     % Change     2024     2023     % Change  
Contract drilling rig fleet   214       214             214       214        
Drilling rig utilization days:                                  
U.S.   3,084       4,138       (25.5 )     12,969       17,961       (27.8 )
Canada   6,018       5,909       1.8       23,685       21,156       12.0  
International   736       693       6.2       2,928       2,132       37.3  
Revenue per utilization day:                                  
U.S. (US$)   30,991       34,452       (10.0 )     32,531       35,040       (7.2 )
Canada (Cdn$)   35,675       34,616       3.1       34,797       33,151       5.0  
International (US$)   49,636       49,872       (0.5 )     51,227       50,840       0.8  
Operating costs per utilization day:                                  
U.S. (US$)   21,698       21,039       3.1       22,009       20,401       7.9  
Canada (Cdn$)   21,116       19,191       10.0       20,424       19,225       6.2  
                                   
Service rig fleet   170       183       (7.1 )     170       183       (7.1 )
Service rig operating hours   59,834       56,683       5.6       254,224       201,627       26.1  

Drilling Activity

  Average for the quarter ended 2023   Average for the quarter ended 2024  
  Mar. 31     June 30     Sept. 30     Dec. 31     Mar. 31     June 30     Sept. 30     Dec. 31  
Average Precision active rig count(1):                                              
U.S.   60       51       41       45       38       36       35       34  
Canada   69       42       57       64       73       49       72       65  
International   5       5       6       8       8       8       8       8  
Total   134       98       104       117       119       93       115       107  

(1) Average number of drilling rigs working or moving. 

Financial Position

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except ratios) December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023(2)  
Working capital(1)   162,592       136,872  
Cash   73,771       54,182  
Long-term debt   812,469       914,830  
Total long-term financial liabilities(1)   888,173       995,849  
Total assets   2,956,315       3,019,035  
Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity ratio (1)   0.33       0.37  

(2) Comparative period figures were restated due to a change in accounting policy. See “CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING POLICY.”

Summary for the three months ended December 31, 2024:

  • Revenue decreased to $468 million compared with $507 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as a result of lower U.S. activity and day rates, partially offset by higher Canadian and international activity.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $121 million in the quarter and included $15 million of share-based compensation charges, $4 million for rig reactivation costs and $4 million of non-recurring charges. In 2023, fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $151 million and included share-based compensation of $13 million. Please refer to “Other Items” later in this news release for additional information on share-based compensation charges.
  • Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 26% as compared with 30% in 2023.
  • Net earnings attributable to shareholders was $15 million compared to $147 million in the same quarter last year as net earnings in 2023 included an income tax recovery of $69 million and a gain on acquisition of $26 million.
  • Generated cash provided by operations of $163 million, reduced debt by $25 million through the partial redemption of our 2026 unsecured senior notes and repayment of our U.S. Real Estate Credit Facility, repurchased $25 million of common shares under our Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB), and ended the quarter with $74 million of cash and more than $575 million of available liquidity.
  • U.S. revenue per utilization day, excluding the impact of idle but contracted rigs was US$30,813 compared with US$32,819 in 2023, a decrease of 6%. Sequentially, revenue per utilization day, excluding idle but contracted rigs, was down 6% compared with the third quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter U.S. revenue per utilization day was US$30,991 compared with US$34,452 in 2023. The decrease was primarily the result of lower fleet average day rates, idle but contracted rig revenue and recoverable costs. We recognized US$1 million of revenue from idle but contracted rigs in the quarter as compared with US$7 million in 2023.
  • U.S. operating costs per utilization day increased to US$21,698 compared with US$21,039 in 2023. The increase was mainly due to higher rig operating costs and fixed costs spread over lower activity, offset by lower recoverable costs and repairs and maintenance. Sequentially, operating costs per utilization day were down 2% due to lower recoverable costs.
  • Canadian revenue per utilization day was $35,675, an increase from the $34,616 realized in 2023 due to higher average day rates and recoverable costs. Sequentially, revenue per utilization day increased $3,350 due to higher boiler revenue and higher fleet-wide average day rates.
  • Canadian operating costs per utilization day increased to $21,116, compared with $19,191 in 2023, resulting from higher repairs and maintenance, rig reactivation costs and impact of labour rate increases. Sequentially, daily operating costs increased $1,668 and were the result of higher labour expenses due to rate increases, recoverable expenses and repairs and maintenance.
  • Internationally, fourth quarter revenue increased 6% from 2023 as we realized revenue of US$37 million versus US$35 million in the prior year. Our higher revenue was primarily the result of a 6% increase in activity, which was negatively impacted by a planned rig recertification accounting for 21 non-billable utilization days in October. International revenue per utilization day was US$49,636 compared with US$49,872 in 2023.
  • Completion and Production Services revenue was $69 million, an increase of $6 million from 2023, as our fourth quarter service rig operating hours increased 6%, reflecting the successful integration of the CWC acquisition in November 2023.
  • General and administrative expenses were $35 million as compared with $39 million in 2023 primarily due to lower non-recurring costs associated with our CWC acquisition in 2023, partially offset by higher share-based compensation charges.
  • Net finance charges were $16 million, a decrease of $3 million compared with 2023 as a result of lower interest expense on our outstanding debt balance.
  • Capital expenditures were $59 million compared with $79 million in 2023 and by spend category included $22 million for expansion and upgrades and $37 million for the maintenance of existing assets, infrastructure, and intangible assets.
  • Income tax expense for the quarter was $6 million as compared with a recovery of $69 million in 2023. During the fourth quarter, we continue to not recognize deferred tax assets on certain international operating losses.

Summary for the year ended December 31, 2024:

  • Revenue for the year was $1,902 million, comparable with 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $521 million as compared with $611 million in 2023. Our lower Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributed to decreased U.S. drilling results and $13 million of higher share-based compensation, partially offset by the strengthening of Canadian and international results.
  • Net earnings attributable to shareholders was $111 million compared to $289 million in the prior year. Our lower current year net earnings was due to the impact of decreased U.S. drilling results, higher income tax expense of $67 million and the gain on acquisition of $26 million recognized in 2023.
  • Cash provided by operations was $482 million as compared with $501 million in 2023. Funds provided by operations were $463 million, a decrease of $70 million from the comparative period.
  • General and administrative costs were $132 million, an increase of $10 million from 2023 primarily due to higher share-based compensation charges.
  • Net finance charges were $70 million, $14 million lower than 2023 due to our lower interest expense on our outstanding debt balance.
  • Capital expenditures were $217 million in 2024, a decrease of $10 million from 2023. Capital spending by spend category included $52 million for expansion and upgrades and $165 million for the maintenance of existing assets, infrastructure, and intangible assets.
  • Reduced debt by $176 million from the partial redemption of our 2026 unsecured senior notes and repayment of our Canadian and U.S. Real Estate Credit Facilities.
  • Repurchased $75 million of common shares under our NCIB.

STRATEGY

Precision’s vision is to be globally recognized as the High Performance, High Value provider of land drilling services. We work toward this vision by defining and measuring our results against strategic priorities that we establish at the beginning of every year.

Below we summarize the results of our 2024 strategic priorities:

  1. Concentrate organizational efforts on leveraging our scale and generating free cash flow.
    • Generated cash provided from operations of $482 million, allowing us to meet our debt reduction and share repurchase goals and build our cash balance by $20 million.
    • Increased utilization of our Super Single and tele double rigs, driving Canadian drilling activity up 12% over 2023.
    • Successfully integrated our 2023 CWC acquisition, increasing Completion and Production Services operating hours and Adjusted EBITDA 26% and 30%, respectively, year over year. Achieved our $20 million annual synergies target from the acquisition.
    • Internationally, increased our activity 37% year over year and realized US$150 million of contract drilling revenue compared to US$108 million in 2023.
  2. Reduce debt by between $150 million and $200 million and allocate 25% to 35% of free cash flow before debt repayments for share repurchases.
    • Reduced debt by $176 million and ended the year with a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.4 times. On track to achieve a sustained Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 1.0 times.
    • Returned $75 million to shareholders through share repurchases, achieving the midpoint of our target range.
    • Renewed our NCIB in September, allowing repurchases of up to 10% of the public float.
  3. Continue to deliver operational excellence in drilling and service rig operations to strengthen our competitive position and extend market penetration of our AlphaTMand EverGreenTMproducts.
    • Increased our Canadian drilling rig utilization days and well service rig operating hours year over year, maintaining our position as the leading provider of high-quality and reliable services in Canada.
    • Invested $52 million in expansion and upgrade capital to enhance our drilling rigs.
    • Nearly doubled our EverGreenTM revenue year over year.
    • Continued to expand our EverGreenTM product offering on our Super Single rigs with LED mast lighting and hydrogen injection systems.

2025 Strategic Priorities

  1. Maximize free cash flow through disciplined capital deployment and strict cost management.
  2. Enhance shareholder returns through debt reduction and share repurchases.
    1. Reduce debt by at least $100 million in 2025 and debt by $700 million between 2022 and 2027, while remaining committed to achieving a sustained Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 1.0 times.
    2. Allocate 35% to 45% of free cash flow, before debt repayments, directly to shareholders and continue moving direct shareholder capital returns toward 50% of free cash flow thereafter.
    3. Grow revenue in existing service lines through contracted upgrades, optimized pricing and utilization, and opportunistic consolidating tuck-in acquisitions.

      4. OUTLOOK

      The long-term outlook for global energy demand remains positive with rising demand for all types of energy including oil and natural gas driven by economic growth, increasing demand from third-world regions, and emerging energy sources of power demand. Oil prices are constructive as OPEC+ continues to honour its production quotas, producers remain committed to returning capital to shareholders versus increasing production, and geopolitical issues continue to threaten supply. In Canada, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which became operational in May of 2024, combined with the imminent startup of LNG Canada are projected to provide significant tidewater access for Canadian crude oil and natural gas, supporting additional Canadian drilling activity. In the U.S., the next wave of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export terminals is expected to add approximately 11 bcf/d of export capacity from 2025 to 2028, supporting additional U.S. natural gas drilling activity. Coal retirements and a build-out of artificial intelligence data centers could provide further support for natural gas drilling.

      Our Canadian drilling activity continues to be robust in 2025 and we currently have 81 rigs operating and expect this activity level to continue until spring breakup. Our Super Single fleet is near full utilization as heavy oil customers are benefiting from improved commodity pricing and a weak Canadian dollar. Our Super Triple fleet, the preferred rig for Montney drilling, is also nearly fully utilized, and with the expected startup of LNG Canada in mid-2025, rig demand could exceed supply. Overall, we expect our Canadian drilling activity to be up year over year with near full utilization of our Super Series rigs, which should support day rates and increase demand for term contracts as customers secure rigs to ensure fulfillment of their development programs. The uncertainty introduced by potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian oil and gas exports, has been tempered and we have not experienced any change in customer demand or their longer-term plans.

      In the U.S., we currently have 34 rigs earning revenue, which has been relatively consistent since mid-2024. Drilling activity growth remains constrained as producers continue to focus on shareholder returns rather than growth, while volatile commodity prices, customer consolidation, and drilling and completion efficiencies have restricted activity growth. If commodity prices remain stable and around today’s level, we expect drilling demand to begin to improve in the second half and gain momentum through the remainder of 2025 as new LNG export capacity is added and customers seek to maintain or possibly increase production levels.

      Internationally, we have eight rigs working on term contracts, five in Kuwait and three in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The majority of these rigs are under five-year term contracts that extend into 2027 and 2028, providing predictable cash flow for the next few years. We continue to bid our remaining idle rigs within the region and remain optimistic in our ability to secure rig reactivations.

      As the premier well service provider in Canada, the outlook for this business remains positive. We expect the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and LNG Canada to drive more service-related activity, while increased regulatory spending requirements are expected to result in more abandonment work. Customer demand should remain strong, and with continued labour constraints, we expect firm pricing into the foreseeable future.

      Contracts

      The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs under term contract by quarter as at February 12, 2025. For those quarters ending after December 31, 2024, this chart represents the minimum number of term contracts from which we will earn revenue. We expect the actual number of contracted rigs to vary in future periods as we sign additional term contracts.

      As at February 12, 2025   Average for the quarter ended 2024     Average     Average for the quarter ended 2025     Average  
          Mar. 31     June 30     Sept. 30     Dec. 31     2024     Mar. 31     June 30     Sept. 30     Dec. 31     2025  
      Average rigs under term contract:                                                            
      U.S.     20       17       17       16       18       15       13       8       6       11  
      Canada     24       22       23       23       23       20       19       18       14       18  
      International     8       8       8       8       8       8       8       7       7       8  
      Total     52       47       48       47       49       43       40       33       27       37  


      SEGMENTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

      Precision’s operations are reported in two segments: Contract Drilling Services, which includes our drilling rig, oilfield supply and manufacturing divisions; and Completion and Production Services, which includes our service rig, rental and camp and catering divisions.

        For the three months ended December 31,     For the year ended December 31,  
      (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)   2024     2023     % Change       2024     2023     % Change  
      Revenue:                                  
      Contract Drilling Services   402,610       446,503       (9.8 )     1,617,735       1,704,265       (5.1 )
      Completion and Production Services   68,830       62,459       10.2       294,817       240,716       22.5  
      Inter-segment eliminations   (3,269 )     (2,091 )     56.3       (10,224 )     (7,127 )     43.5  
          468,171       506,871       (7.6 )     1,902,328       1,937,854       (1.8 )
      Adjusted EBITDA:(1)                                  
      Contract Drilling Services   125,683       162,459       (22.6 )     532,345       630,761       (15.6 )
      Completion and Production Services   15,895       12,193       30.4       66,681       51,224       30.2  
      Corporate and Other   (21,052 )     (23,421 )     (10.1 )     (77,805 )     (70,867 )     9.8  
          120,526       151,231       (20.3 )     521,221       611,118       (14.7 )

      SEGMENT REVIEW OF CONTRACT DRILLING SERVICES

        For the three months ended
      December 31,      		     For the year ended
      December 31,      		  
      (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted)   2024       2023     % Change       2024       2023     % Change  
      Revenue   402,610       446,503       (9.8 )     1,617,735       1,704,265       (5.1 )
      Expenses:                                  
      Operating   264,858       270,303       (2.0 )     1,041,068       1,030,053       1.1  
      General and administrative   12,069       13,741       (12.2 )     44,322       43,451       2.0  
      Adjusted EBITDA(1)   125,683       162,459       (22.6 )     532,345       630,761       (15.6 )
      Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1)   31.2 %     36.4 %           32.9 %     37.0 %      

      United States onshore drilling statistics:(1) 2024     2023  
        Precision     Industry(2)     Precision     Industry(2)  
      Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended:                      
      March 31   38       602       60       744  
      June 30   36       583       51       700  
      September 30   35       565       41       631  
      December 31   34       569       45       603  
      Year to date average   36       580       49       670  

      (1) United States lower 48 operations only.
      (2) Baker Hughes rig counts.

      Canadian onshore drilling statistics:(1) 2024     2023  
        Precision     Industry(2)     Precision     Industry(2)  
      Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended:                      
      March 31   73       208       69       221  
      June 30   49       134       42       117  
      September 30   72       207       57       188  
      December 31   65       194       64       181  
      Year to date average   65       186       58       177  

      (1) Canadian operations only.
      (2) Baker Hughes rig counts.

      SEGMENT REVIEW OF COMPLETION AND PRODUCTION SERVICES

        For the three months ended
      December 31,      		     For the year ended
      December 31,      		  
      (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted)   2024       2023     % Change       2024       2023      % Change  
      Revenue   68,830       62,459       10.2       294,817       240,716       22.5  
      Expenses:                                  
      Operating   50,714       48,297       5.0       217,842       181,622       19.9  
      General and administrative   2,221       1,969       12.8       10,294       7,870       30.8  
      Adjusted EBITDA(1)   15,895       12,193       30.4       66,681       51,224       30.2  
      Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1)   23.1 %     19.5 %           22.6 %     21.3 %      
      Well servicing statistics:                                  
      Number of service rigs (end of period)   170       183       (7.1 )     170       183       (7.1 )
      Service rig operating hours   59,834       56,683       5.6       254,224       201,627       26.1  
      Service rig operating hour utilization   38 %     38 %           42 %     42 %      

      OTHER ITEMS

      Share-based Incentive Compensation Plans

      We have several cash and equity-settled share-based incentive plans for non-management directors, officers, and other eligible employees. Our accounting policies for each share-based incentive plan can be found in our 2023 Annual Report.

      A summary of expense amounts under these plans during the reporting periods are as follows:

        For the three months ended
      December 31,      		     For the year ended
      December 31,      		  
      (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024     2023     2024     2023  
      Cash settled share-based incentive plans   14,018       11,972       42,828       32,063  
      Equity settled share-based incentive plans   1,071       697       4,588       2,531  
      Total share-based incentive compensation plan expense   15,089       12,669       47,416       34,594  
                             
      Allocated:                      
      Operating   3,709       2,765       11,868       9,497  
      General and Administrative   11,380       9,904       35,548       25,097  
          15,089       12,669       47,416       34,594  


      FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS

      Non-GAAP Financial Measures
      We reference certain Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Non-GAAP) measures that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors.
      Adjusted EBITDA We believe Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, gain on acquisition, loss on investments and other assets, gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, loss on asset decommissioning, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization), as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Earnings and our reportable operating segment disclosures, is a useful measure because it gives an indication of the results from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges.

      The most directly comparable financial measure is net earnings.
        For the three months ended
      December 31,      		     For the year ended
      December 31,      		  
      (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
      Adjusted EBITDA by segment:                      
      Contract Drilling Services   125,683       162,459       532,345       630,761  
      Completion and Production Services   15,895       12,193       66,681       51,224  
      Corporate and Other   (21,052 )     (23,421 )     (77,805 )     (70,867 )
      Adjusted EBITDA   120,526       151,231       521,221       611,118  
      Depreciation and amortization   82,210       78,734       309,314       297,557  
      Gain on asset disposals   (1,913 )     (8,883 )     (16,148 )     (24,469 )
      Loss on asset decommissioning         9,592             9,592  
      Foreign exchange   1,487       (773 )     2,259       (1,667 )
      Finance charges   16,281       19,468       69,753       83,414  
      Gain on repurchase of unsecured notes                     (137 )
      Loss on investments and other assets   1,814       735       1,484       6,810  
      Gain on acquisition         (25,761 )           (25,761 )
      Incomes taxes   5,717       (68,603 )     43,229       (23,465 )
      Net earnings   14,930       146,722       111,330       289,244  
      Non-controlling interests   135             135        
      Net earnings attributable to shareholders   14,795       146,722       111,195       289,244  
             
      Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations     We believe funds provided by (used in) operations, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, is a useful measure because it provides an indication of the funds our principal business activities generate prior to consideration of working capital changes, which is primarily made up of highly liquid balances.

      The most directly comparable financial measure is cash provided by (used in) operations.
             
      Net Capital Spending     We believe net capital spending is a useful measure as it provides an indication of our primary investment activities.

      The most directly comparable financial measure is cash provided by (used in) investing activities.

      Net capital spending is calculated as follows:
          For the three months ended
      December 31,      		     For the year ended
      December 31,      		  
      (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)     2024       2023       2024       2023  
      Capital spending by spend category                        
      Expansion and upgrade     21,565       24,459       52,066       63,898  
      Maintenance, infrastructure and intangibles     37,335       54,388       164,632       162,851  
            58,900       78,847       216,698       226,749  
      Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment     (8,570 )     (3,117 )     (30,395 )     (23,841 )
      Net capital spending     50,330       75,730       186,303       202,908  
      Business acquisitions           646             28,646  
      Proceeds from sale of investments and other assets                 (3,623 )     (10,013 )
      Purchase of investments and other assets     718       61       725       5,343  
      Receipt of finance lease payments     (208 )     (191 )     (799 )     (255 )
      Changes in non-cash working capital balances     11,114       (18,619 )     20,380       (11,845 )
      Cash used in investing activities     61,954       57,627       202,986       214,784  
      Working Capital We define working capital as current assets less current liabilities, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.

      Working capital is calculated as follows:
        December 31,     December 31,  
      (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)   2024       2023  
      Current assets   501,284       510,881  
      Current liabilities   338,692       374,009  
      Working capital   162,592       136,872  
      Total Long-term Financial Liabilities We define total long-term financial liabilities as total non-current liabilities less deferred tax liabilities, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.

      Total long-term financial liabilities is calculated as follows:
        December 31,     December 31,  
      (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)   2024       2023  
      Total non-current liabilities   935,624       1,069,364  
      Deferred tax liabilities   47,451       73,515  
      Total long-term financial liabilities   888,173       995,849  
      Non-GAAP Ratios
      We reference certain additional Non-GAAP ratios that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors.
             
      Adjusted EBITDA % of Revenue     We believe Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of consolidated revenue, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Earnings, provides an indication of our profitability from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges.
             
      Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity     We believe that long-term debt (as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) to long-term debt plus equity (total shareholders’ equity as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) provides an indication of our debt leverage.
             
      Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA     We believe that the Net Debt (long-term debt less cash, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) to Adjusted EBITDA ratio provides an indication of the number of years it would take for us to repay our debt obligations.
       
      Supplementary Financial Measures
      We reference certain supplementary financial measures that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors.
             
      Capital Spending by Spend Category     We provide additional disclosure to better depict the nature of our capital spending. Our capital spending is categorized as expansion and upgrade, maintenance and infrastructure, or intangibles.
             

      CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING POLICY

      Precision adopted Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current and Non-current Liabilities with Covenants – Amendments to IAS 1, as issued in 2020 and 2022. These amendments apply retrospectively for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 and clarify requirements for determining whether a liability should be classified as current or non-current. Due to this change in accounting policy, there was a retrospective impact on the comparative Statement of Financial Position pertaining to the Corporation’s Deferred Share Unit (DSU) plan for non-management directors which are redeemable in cash or for an equal number of common shares upon the director’s retirement. In the case of a director retiring, the director’s respective DSU liability would become payable and the Corporation would not have the right to defer settlement of the liability for at least twelve months. As such, the liability is impacted by the revised policy. The following changes were made to the Statement of Financial Position:

    • As at January 1, 2023, accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased by $12 million and non-current share-based compensation liability decreased by $12 million.
    • As at December 31, 2023, accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased by $8 million and non-current share-based compensation liability decreased by $8 million.

    The Corporation’s other liabilities were not impacted by the amendments. The change in accounting policy will also be reflected in the Corporation’s consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ending December 31, 2024.

    PARTNERSHIP

    On September 26, 2024, Precision formed a strategic Partnership with two Indigenous partners to provide well servicing operations in northeast British Columbia. Precision contributed $4 million in assets to the Partnership. Profit attributable to Non-Controlling Interests (NCI) was $0.1 million in 2024.

    Precision holds a controlling interest in the Partnership and the portions of the net earnings and equity not attributable to Precision’s controlling interest are shown separately as NCI in the Consolidated Statements of Net Earnings and Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.

    CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

    Certain statements contained in this release, including statements that contain words such as “could”, “should”, “can”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “may”, “continue”, “project”, “potential” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking information and statements”).

    In particular, forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, the following:

    • our strategic priorities for 2025;
    • our capital expenditures, free cash flow allocation and debt reduction plans for 2025 through to 2027;
    • anticipated activity levels, demand for our drilling rigs, day rates and daily operating margins in 2025;
    • the average number of term contracts in place for 2025;
    • customer adoption of AlphaTM technologies and EverGreenTM suite of environmental solutions;
    • timing and amount of synergies realized from acquired drilling and well servicing assets; and
    • potential commercial opportunities and rig contract renewals.

    These forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Precision in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These include, among other things:

    • our ability to react to customer spending plans as a result of changes in oil and natural gas prices;
    • the status of current negotiations with our customers and vendors;
    • customer focus on safety performance;
    • existing term contracts are neither renewed nor terminated prematurely;
    • our ability to deliver rigs to customers on a timely basis;
    • the impact of an increase/decrease in capital spending; and
    • the general stability of the economic and political environments in the jurisdictions where we operate.

    Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information and statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

    • volatility in the price and demand for oil and natural gas;
    • fluctuations in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development activities;
    • fluctuations in the demand for contract drilling, well servicing and ancillary oilfield services;
    • our customers’ inability to obtain adequate credit or financing to support their drilling and production activity;
    • changes in drilling and well servicing technology, which could reduce demand for certain rigs or put us at a competitive advantage;
    • shortages, delays and interruptions in the delivery of equipment supplies and other key inputs;
    • liquidity of the capital markets to fund customer drilling programs;
    • availability of cash flow, debt and equity sources to fund our capital and operating requirements, as needed;
    • the impact of weather and seasonal conditions on operations and facilities;
    • competitive operating risks inherent in contract drilling, well servicing and ancillary oilfield services;
    • ability to improve our rig technology to improve drilling efficiency;
    • general economic, market or business conditions;
    • the availability of qualified personnel and management;
    • a decline in our safety performance which could result in lower demand for our services;
    • changes in laws or regulations, including changes in environmental laws and regulations such as increased regulation of hydraulic fracturing or restrictions on the burning of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions, which could have an adverse impact on the demand for oil and natural gas;
    • terrorism, social, civil and political unrest in the foreign jurisdictions where we operate;
    • fluctuations in foreign exchange, interest rates and tax rates; and
    • other unforeseen conditions which could impact the use of services supplied by Precision and Precision’s ability to respond to such conditions.

    Readers are cautioned that the forgoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our business, operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to Precision’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, which may be accessed on Precision’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or under Precision’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and Precision undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

    CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

    (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)   December 31,
    2024    		     December 31,
    2023(1)    		     January 1,
    2023(1)    		  
    ASSETS            
    Current assets:                  
    Cash   $ 73,771     $ 54,182     $ 21,587  
    Accounts receivable     378,712       421,427       413,925  
    Inventory     43,300       35,272       35,158  
    Assets held for sale     5,501              
    Total current assets     501,284       510,881       470,670  
    Non-current assets:                  
    Income tax recoverable           682       1,602  
    Deferred tax assets     6,559       73,662       455  
    Property, plant and equipment     2,356,173       2,338,088       2,303,338  
    Intangibles     12,997       17,310       19,575  
    Right-of-use assets     66,032       63,438       60,032  
    Finance lease receivables     4,806       5,003        
    Investments and other assets     8,464       9,971       20,451  
    Total non-current assets     2,455,031       2,508,154       2,405,453  
    Total assets   $ 2,956,315     $ 3,019,035     $ 2,876,123  
                       
    LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
    Current liabilities:                  
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 314,355     $ 350,749     $ 404,350  
    Income taxes payable     3,778       3,026       2,991  
    Current portion of lease obligations     20,559       17,386       12,698  
    Current portion of long-term debt           2,848       2,287  
    Total current liabilities     338,692       374,009       422,326  
                       
    Non-current liabilities:                  
    Share-based compensation     13,666       16,755       47,836  
    Provisions and other     7,472       7,140       7,538  
    Lease obligations     54,566       57,124       52,978  
    Long-term debt     812,469       914,830       1,085,970  
    Deferred tax liabilities     47,451       73,515       28,946  
    Total non-current liabilities     935,624       1,069,364       1,223,268  
    Equity:                  
    Shareholders’ capital     2,301,729       2,365,129       2,299,533  
    Contributed surplus     77,557       75,086       72,555  
    Deficit     (900,834 )     (1,012,029 )     (1,301,273 )
    Accumulated other comprehensive income     199,020       147,476       159,714  
    Total equity attributable to shareholders     1,677,472       1,575,662       1,230,529  
    Non-controlling interest     4,527              
    Total equity     1,681,999       1,575,662       1,230,529  
    Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,956,315     $ 3,019,035     $ 2,876,123  

    (1) Comparative period figures were restated due to a change in accounting policy. See “CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING POLICY.”

    CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

        Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
                             
                             
    Revenue   $ 468,171     $ 506,871     $ 1,902,328     $ 1,937,854  
    Expenses:                        
    Operating     312,303       316,509       1,248,686       1,204,548  
    General and administrative     35,342       39,131       132,421       122,188  
    Earnings before income taxes, loss on investments and
    other assets, gain on acquisition, gain on repurchase
    of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign
    exchange, loss on asset decommissioning, gain on
    asset disposals, and depreciation and amortization    		     120,526       151,231       521,221       611,118  
    Depreciation and amortization     82,210       78,734       309,314       297,557  
    Gain on asset disposals     (1,913 )     (8,883 )     (16,148 )     (24,469 )
    Loss on asset decommissioning           9,592             9,592  
    Foreign exchange     1,487       (773 )     2,259       (1,667 )
    Finance charges     16,281       19,468       69,753       83,414  
    Gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes                       (137 )
    Gain on acquisition           (25,761 )           (25,761 )
    Loss on investments and other assets     1,814       735       1,484       6,810  
    Earnings before income taxes     20,647       78,119       154,559       265,779  
    Income taxes:                        
    Current     2,811       486       7,470       4,494  
    Deferred     2,906       (69,089 )     35,759       (27,959 )
          5,717       (68,603 )     43,229       (23,465 )
    Net earnings   $ 14,930     $ 146,722     $ 111,330     $ 289,244  
    Attributable to:                        
    Shareholders of Precision Drilling Corporation   $ 14,795     $ 146,722     $ 111,195     $ 289,244  
    Non-controlling interests   $ 135     $     $ 135     $  
    Net earnings per share attributable to
    shareholders:    		                        
    Basic   $ 1.06     $ 10.42     $ 7.81     $ 21.03  
    Diluted   $ 1.06     $ 9.81     $ 7.81     $ 19.53  


    CONDENSED     INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

        Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
    Net earnings   $ 14,930     $ 146,722     $ 111,330     $ 289,244  
    Unrealized gain (loss) on translation of assets and liabilities of operations denominated in foreign currency     89,412       (36,755 )     119,821       (33,433 )
    Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net investment hedge with U.S. denominated debt     (49,744 )     22,679       (69,027 )     21,195  
    Tax related to net investment hedge of long-term debt     750             750        
    Comprehensive income   $ 55,348     $ 132,646     $ 162,874     $ 277,006  
    Attributable to:                        
    Shareholders of Precision Drilling Corporation   $ 55,213     $ 132,646     $ 162,739     $ 277,006  
    Non-controlling interests   $ 135     $     $ 135     $  


    CONDENSED     INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

        Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
    Cash provided by (used in):                        
    Operations:                        
    Net earnings   $ 14,930     $ 146,722     $ 111,330     $ 289,244  
    Adjustments for:                        
    Long-term compensation plans     4,398       (2,541 )     18,888       6,659  
    Depreciation and amortization     82,210       78,734       309,314       297,557  
    Gain on asset disposals     (1,913 )     (8,883 )     (16,148 )     (24,469 )
    Loss on asset decommissioning           9,592             9,592  
    Foreign exchange     1,477       (853 )     2,442       (866 )
    Finance charges     16,281       19,468       69,753       83,414  
    Income taxes     5,717       (68,603 )     43,229       (23,465 )
    Other     (392 )     (9 )     (272 )     (229 )
    Loss on investments and other assets     1,814       735       1,484       6,810  
    Gain on acquisition           (25,761 )           (25,761 )
    Gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes                       (137 )
    Income taxes paid     (1,617 )     (708 )     (6,459 )     (3,103 )
    Income taxes recovered     27       17       85       24  
    Interest paid     (2,806 )     (3,335 )     (72,241 )     (83,037 )
    Interest received     409       614       1,967       1,176  
    Funds provided by operations     120,535       145,189       463,372       533,409  
    Changes in non-cash working capital balances     42,256       25,066       18,711       (32,838 )
    Cash provided by operations     162,791       170,255       482,083       500,571  
                             
    Investments:                        
    Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (58,900 )     (78,582 )     (216,647 )     (224,960 )
    Purchase of intangibles           (265 )     (51 )     (1,789 )
    Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment     8,570       3,117       30,395       23,841  
    Proceeds from sale of investments and other assets                 3,623       10,013  
    Business acquisitions           (646 )           (28,646 )
    Purchase of investments and other assets     (718 )     (61 )     (725 )     (5,343 )
    Receipt of finance lease payments     208       191       799       255  
    Changes in non-cash working capital balances     (11,114 )     18,619       (20,380 )     11,845  
    Cash used in investing activities     (61,954 )     (57,627 )     (202,986 )     (214,784 )
                             
    Financing:                        
    Issuance of long-term debt     17,078             27,978       162,649  
    Repayments of long-term debt     (41,813 )     (86,699 )     (204,319 )     (375,237 )
    Repurchase of share capital     (25,023 )     (17,004 )     (75,488 )     (29,955 )
    Issuance of common shares from the exercise of options                 686        
    Debt amendment fees     (46 )           (1,363 )      
    Lease payments     (3,266 )     (3,010 )     (13,271 )     (9,423 )
    Funding from non-controlling interest                 4,392        
    Cash used in financing activities     (53,070 )     (106,713 )     (261,385 )     (251,966 )
    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     1,700       (798 )     1,877       (1,226 )
    Increase in cash     49,467       5,117       19,589       32,595  
    Cash, beginning of period     24,304       49,065       54,182       21,587  
    Cash, end of period   $ 73,771     $ 54,182     $ 73,771     $ 54,182  


    CONDENSED     INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

        Attributable to shareholders of the Corporation              
    (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)   Shareholders’
    Capital    		     Contributed
    Surplus    		     Accumulated
    Other
    Comprehensive
    Income    		     Deficit     Total     Non-
    controlling
    interest    		     Total
    Equity    		  
    Balance at January 1, 2024   $ 2,365,129     $ 75,086     $ 147,476     $ (1,012,029 )   $ 1,575,662     $     $ 1,575,662  
    Net earnings for the period                       111,195       111,195       135       111,330  
    Other comprehensive income for the period                 51,544             51,544             51,544  
    Share options exercised     978       (292 )                 686             686  
    Settlement of Executive Performance and Restricted Share Units     21,846       (1,479 )                 20,367             20,367  
    Share repurchases     (86,570 )                       (86,570 )           (86,570 )
    Redemption of non-management directors share units     346       (346 )                              
    Share-based compensation expense           4,588                   4,588             4,588  
    Funding from non-controlling interest                                   4,392       4,392  
    Balance at December 31, 2024   $ 2,301,729     $ 77,557     $ 199,020     $ (900,834 )   $ 1,677,472     $ 4,527     $ 1,681,999  
        Attributable to shareholders of the Corporation              
    (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)   Shareholders’
    Capital    		     Contributed
    Surplus    		     Accumulated
    Other
    Comprehensive
    Income    		     Deficit     Total     Non-
    controlling
    interest    		     Total
    Equity    		  
    Balance at January 1, 2023   $ 2,299,533     $ 72,555     $ 159,714     $ (1,301,273 )   $ 1,230,529     $     $ 1,230,529  
    Net earnings for the period                       289,244       289,244             289,244  
    Other comprehensive income for the period                 (12,238 )           (12,238 )           (12,238 )
    Acquisition share consideration     75,588                         75,588             75,588  
    Settlement of Executive Performance and Restricted Share Units     19,206                         19,206             19,206  
    Share repurchases     (29,955 )                       (29,955 )           (29,955 )
    Redemption of non-management directors share units     757                         757             757  
    Share-based compensation expense           2,531                   2,531             2,531  
    Balance at December 31, 2023   $ 2,365,129     $ 75,086     $ 147,476     $ (1,012,029 )   $ 1,575,662     $     $ 1,575,662  


    2024 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

    Precision Drilling Corporation has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. MT (1:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

    To participate in the conference call please register at the URL link below. Once registered, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique PIN, which will allow you to ask questions.

    https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9168b4c0516f4409ab4f297340994ebc

    The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through the link below. A replay of the webcast call will be available on Precision’s website for 12 months.

    https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8hij84aa

    About Precision

    Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as Alpha™ that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Our drilling services are enhanced by our EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions, which bolsters our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.

    Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PD” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PDS”.

    Additional Information

    For further information, please contact:

    Lavonne Zdunich, CPA, CA
    Vice President, Investor Relations
    403.716.4500

    800, 525 – 8th Avenue S.W.
    Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1G1
    Website: www.precisiondrilling.com


