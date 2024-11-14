Premier Health Announces Successful AI Deployment in Quebec

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation” or “Premier Health”), a leading Canadian health tech company, announces that it successfully deployed AI at its two subsidiaries to meet its digital transformation, efficiency and sustainability objectives.

Premier Health has deployed AI capabilities at its two Quebec per diem subsidiaries, Premier Soin and Code Bleu. The AI’s maturity has achieved a remarkable 89% precision rate in interpreting client data, which minimizes manual intervention and allows team members to focus on client support and resource allocation. Overall operational efficiency has increased by 25%, with a 20% reduction in time spent on recurring tasks since the rollout. The Corporation expects further material improvement as AI is deployed at other subsidiaries and models are refined over time. Premier Soin and Code Bleu are now accelerating decision-making across their staffing networks, benefiting from improved client satisfaction and operational agility.

“By putting in place a world-class in-house software product & AI team, we are fast-tracking the deployment of high value applications and delivering game-changing productivity gains to our agencies. We are now tapping into the swath of operational data our agencies are generating to build models and automation that few can mimic. We have an exciting roadmap ahead, and our focus is to own and deliver innovation to serve our network and bring flexibility to our health professionals,” says Bruno Morel, CTO of Premier Health of America.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost

Vice-President, Corporate Development

Premier Health of America Inc.

[email protected] / 1 800 231 9916

