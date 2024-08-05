Protecting 2SLGBTQ+ Seniors in Ontario: Rainbow Faith and Freedom Launches Crucial Initiative

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rainbow Faith and Freedom (RFF) has launched an important initiative to address the challenges faced by 2SLGBTQ+ seniors living in senior care facilities across Ontario. This project seeks to ensure that queer and trans seniors receive the dignity, respect, and care they deserve in their later years.

Many senior care services in Ontario receive funding from religious organizations, which can create environments where 2SLGBTQ+ seniors experience discrimination. Some are pressured to renounce their gender and sexual identities, while others see their relationships and chosen families disregarded by care providers. As a result, many spend their final years isolated from loved ones, and their specific healthcare needs are often overlooked.

To tackle these pressing issues, RFF is calling on administrators, frontline staff, volunteers, and residents in senior care homes and hospices across Ontario to participate in conversations that will help shape solutions. These discussions will provide valuable insights to develop resources that protect 2SLGBTQ+ seniors from discrimination and neglect.

“Queer and trans seniors should not have to hide who they are in order to receive compassionate care,” said Reverend Dr. Brent Hawkes, Executive Director of Rainbow Faith and Freedom. “By engaging with those who work and reside in senior care facilities, we can create meaningful change that ensures safety, inclusion, and affirmation for all.”

Research participants will play a key role in making a lasting impact on the future of senior care in Ontario. Those interested in sharing their experiences can visit https://tinyurl.com/RFFSrCare.

Rainbow Faith and Freedom, a registered charity based in Toronto (Tkaronto), is committed to securing inclusion and affirmation for 2SLGBTQ+ individuals in Canada and globally by addressing religious-based homophobia and transphobia. To learn more, visit www.rainbowfaithandfreedom.org.



CBJ Newsmakers