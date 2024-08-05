Pulsar Helium Announces Successful Completion of Passive Seismic Survey at the Tunu Project in Greenland

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company“), a leading helium project development company, is pleased to announce that it has received the interpretation of a passive seismic survey conducted at the Kap Tobin prospect within the Tunu Project, Greenland. The data was collected in the summer of 2024 and interpretation received this month, showing two main low velocity anomaly zones that fit surface observations of a hydrothermal zone and fault that is associated with gas emissions containing up to 0.8% helium between 50-200 metres vertical depth.

Key achievements:

Successful Survey : 150 passive seismic sensors deployed at an average interstation distance of 100 metres.

: 150 passive seismic sensors deployed at an average interstation distance of 100 metres. Promising Results : High quality data received, reliable between 50-200 metres vertical depth.

: High quality data received, reliable between 50-200 metres vertical depth. Velocity Anomalies : Study reveals two low-velocity anomaly zones aligning with surface observations of a hydrothermal zone and a fault linked to gas emissions with up to 0.8% helium.

: Study reveals two low-velocity anomaly zones aligning with surface observations of a hydrothermal zone and a fault linked to gas emissions with up to 0.8% helium. Fractured Reservoir : Unexpectedly low velocities suggest the rock is more fractured than anticipated. This could aid helium exploration, as fractures provide spaces for the gas to accumulate and become trapped underground.

: Unexpectedly low velocities suggest the rock is more fractured than anticipated. This could aid helium exploration, as fractures provide spaces for the gas to accumulate and become trapped underground. Exploration Targets: Identified low-velocity zones offer clear targets for drilling exploratory wells for helium and potential associated geothermal energy production.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar Helium, commented on the study: “The completion of this passive seismic survey at the Kap Tobin prospect in Greenland marks a significant milestone in our exploration efforts at the Tunu Project. The identified low velocity anomalies, coupled with our previous helium shows in the area, reinforce our confidence in the project’s potential not only for helium, but also geothermal energy. These results provide valuable insights into the subsurface structure and will guide our future exploration and development strategies.”

Strategic Significance

Helium is on the European Union (EU) list of critical raw materials and while not an EU member, Greenland is a strategic partner to the critical raw materials initiative. Potential for a combined helium and geothermal energy operation has been identified and is being assessed for commercial production. Geothermal energy could be utilised for the helium production facility and as an alternative power source for the nearby settlement of Ittoqqortoormiit (located 7.5km to the north of Kap Tobin) which currently relies on diesel generators. Meanwhile produced helium could be exported to the EU.

Reservoir Potential

The survey has revealed promising indications of potential helium-bearing reservoirs. The two identified main NNE-SSW low velocity anomaly zones correlate with surface observations of hydrothermal activity and faulting. These features could potentially indicate pathways for helium migration and accumulation.

Kap Tobin Summary

The Kap Tobin prospect located within the Company’s Tunu Project in Liverpool Land, East Greenland, and is 7.5km south of the settlement of Ittoqqortoormiit. Previous sampling of hot springs at Kap Tobin in 2022 revealed helium concentrations between 0.36-0.82%, determined using different methods in three independent laboratories. The remainder of the gas is mostly nitrogen, which is an inert gas that makes up the majority of Earth’s atmosphere. Additional geothermal studies by academic institutions suggest a reservoir temperature of at least 80°C, with some models indicating temperatures up to 110°C.

Next Steps

Pulsar will integrate these passive seismic results with existing geological and geochemical data to refine its exploration model and identify optimal locations for future drilling. Given the positive results to date, the Company is assessing potential strategic partners to advance the Tunu Project while it focuses on realising the helium production potential at its Topaz Project in Minnesota, USA.

The Tunu Project Mineral Exploration Licence

The Tunu Project comprises exclusive Special Mineral Exploration Licence 2021-45 (MEL-S 2021/45) and a Non-Exclusive Mineral Prospecting Licence. In accordance with the ‘Application procedures and standard terms for mineral exploration and prospecting licences in Greenland’, in November 2024 the Company applied for an exclusive exploration licence on normal terms for part of the licence area that contains the Kap Tobin prospect. The application is now showing approval status on the Greenland registry, and the Company expects to receive formal confirmation shortly. This licence will replace MEL-S 2021/45 that was due to expire on 31 December 2024 and will have an initial term of five years, which is extendable, subject to meeting certain conditions, to a maximum term of 22 years.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

[email protected]

+ 1 (218) 203-5301

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Joint Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick / Richard Johnson

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

OAK Securities*

(Joint Broker)

Jerry Keen (Corporate Broking) / Henry Clarke (Institutional Sales) / Dillon Anadkat (Corporate Advisory)

[email protected]

+44 203 973 3678

BlytheRay Ltd

(Financial PR)

Megan Ray / Said Izagaren

+44 207 138 3204

[email protected]

*OAK Securities is the trading name of Merlin Partners LLP, a firm incorporated in the United Kingdom and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Qualified Person Sign-off

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, the Company discloses that Thomas Abraham-James, President, CEO and Director of the Company has reviewed the technical information contained herein. Mr. Abraham-James has approximately 20 years in the mineral exploration industry, is a Chartered Professional Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM CP (Geo)), a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London.

For further information visit:

https://pulsarhelium.com

X https://x.com/pulsarhelium

LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the interview contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company’s property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. No un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Tunu Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company’s operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company’s exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company’s performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic date for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates and the potential for delays in the commencement of drilling; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as under “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Market and Industry Data” and “Risk Factors” in the AIM Admission Document published on October 14, 2024 found on the Company’s web site at https://pulsarhelium.com/investors/aim-rule-26/default.aspx.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



