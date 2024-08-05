Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Final Annual 2024 Capital Gains Distributions for Purpose Fund Corp.

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce the final annual 2024 capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. The distributions represent capital gains realized by Purpose Fund Corp. during the year.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2025, will receive the 2024 annual capital gains distribution on February 5, 2025, and such gains will be applicable for the 2025 tax year. The final year-end capital gain distribution for Purpose Fund Corp. will be paid in cash.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Exchange Final Annual

Capital Gains

Distribution

Per Share NAV Per

Share (as of

Jan 23, 2025) Final Distribution

(% of Jan 23,

2025 NAV) Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF

Series PDF TSX $0.1800 $33.85 0.53% Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund

– ETF Series PHE TSX $0.0800 $36.72 0.22% Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund

– Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PHE.B TSX $0.6700 $42.83 1.56% Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund

– ETF Series PRA TSX $0.2100 $30.15 0.70% Purpose Best Ideas Fund – ETF

Series PBI TSX $1.5700 $48.09 3.26% Purpose Best Ideas Fund – Non-

Currency Hedged – ETF Series PBI.B TSX $2.5700 $64.21 4.00% Purpose International Tactical

Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHW TSX $0.3500 $19.73 1.77% Purpose Canadian Financial Income

Fund – ETF Series BNC TSX $1.2000 $29.24 4.10% Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund –

ETF Series PDIV TSX $0.0150 $9.46 0.16% Purpose Core Equity Income Fund –

ETF Series RDE Cboe

Canada $0.1600 $27.40 0.58% Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation

Fund – ETF Series RTA Cboe

Canada $0.9500 $31.31 3.03% Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund –

ETF Series RTT Cboe

Canada $0.7000 $24.81 2.82%

Purpose confirms that Big Banc Split Corp. will not declare a 2024 annual capital gain distribution.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

[email protected]

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.



CBJ Newsmakers