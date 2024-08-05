Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Final February 2025 Distribution Rate for Purpose High-Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. announced today the final February 2025 distribution rates for Purpose High-Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund.

The following table reflects the final distribution amounts for the month of February. Ex-distribution date is February 26, 2025.

Open-End Fund Ticker Symbol Final distribution

per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U US $ 0.3407 02/26/2025 03/04/2025 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNY $ 0.2701 02/26/2025 03/04/2025 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units PSA $ 0.1130 02/26/2025 03/04/2025 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US $ 0.3244 02/26/2025 03/04/2025 Monthly



About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

[email protected]

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



