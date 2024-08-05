Pythian launches Agentspace QuickStart

OTTAWA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading global services company specializing in data, analytics, and AI solutions, announced the launch of its Google Agentspace QuickStart service. This new offering is designed to provide businesses with a fast and efficient pathway to leverage the power of Agentspace, putting industry-leading AI and Google quality search to work for their enterprise. Pythian’s new Agentspace QuickStart service enables businesses to rapidly deploy Agentspace, unlocking enhanced productivity, improved decision-making, and faster accessibility to AI-curated insights grounded in enterprise data.

“AI-powered enterprise search presents opportunities for organizations to enhance business operations and simplify access to their internal information,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Global Partner Organization, Google Cloud. “Pythian’s Agentspace QuickStart offers a framework for organizations looking to implement Google Agentspace and understand its impact on internal productivity.”

Powered by Google’s decades-long leadership in AI, Agentspace delivers high-quality search, insights and recommendations, driving tangible business value across numerous areas. Pythian’s Agentspace QuickStart service facilitates the creation of a unified search interface, integrating various enterprise applications and enabling a Google-like search experience with generative AI, intent-based search, conversational interfaces and clear source citations. This empowers employees to unlock enterprise expertise, search across enterprise data and public websites, and utilize expert agents for all business workflows.

“Businesses can easily license and set up Agentspace in just four weeks with our new QuickStart service,” stated Brooks Borcherding, CEO at Pythian. “Our Agentspace QuickStart service is designed to quickly boost employee productivity and provide a clear path to the organization’s success with AI Adoption.”

Pythian’s Agentspace QuickStart service includes a structured four-week process:

Discovery: establish project governance, define success criteria, and confirm technical setup.

establish project governance, define success criteria, and confirm technical setup. Solution design: design a solution architecture unique to the customer’s environment to meet the outlined business and technical requirements including specifics around the security and system designs, data model design, and connector configuration.

design a solution architecture unique to the customer’s environment to meet the outlined business and technical requirements including specifics around the security and system designs, data model design, and connector configuration. Solution development: Configure platforms and the identity provider for Agentspace. Configure and connect each of the identified data sources to Agentspace, ensuring each connector supports user-specific access.

Configure platforms and the identity provider for Agentspace. Configure and connect each of the identified data sources to Agentspace, ensuring each connector supports user-specific access. Testing and optimization: Configure and test data source connections within Agentspace ensuring user-specific access and proper access controls. Evaluate the solution against a customer-provided dataset and refine based on feedback, with ongoing technical assistance provided throughout testing.

Configure and test data source connections within Agentspace ensuring user-specific access and proper access controls. Evaluate the solution against a customer-provided dataset and refine based on feedback, with ongoing technical assistance provided throughout testing. Deployment: The project will conclude with a knowledge transfer meeting to review goals, lessons learned and deliverables, including a Technical Design Document. Operational guidelines will be provided alongside regular status reports and meetings throughout the project lifecycle.

Get started today with Pythian’s Agentspace QuickStart, and visit Pythian in booth #2787 at Google Cloud Next 25 in Las Vegas from April 9 to 11 to discuss Agentspace.

“Agentspace enterprise search connects the hundreds to thousands of applications businesses use,” said Paul Lewis, chief technology officer at Pythian. “With Agentspace, employees have easier and faster access to information, can make better decisions with greater data accuracy and availability, enhance customer experiences by empowering customer-facing roles, and save significant developer time.”

Agentspace ensures data privacy with Google Cloud’s robust commitments: customers own their data, Google Cloud guards against insider access, never sells customer data and does not use customer data for model training or advertising.

The enterprise AI adoption is undergoing a rapid transformation. AI spending has surged to $13.8 billion, an increase of 600 percent from the previous year. Enterprises are shifting from AI proof of concepts (PoC) to execution, integrating AI into their core business strategies.

“One of the biggest challenges business leaders face, specifically CIOs, is delivering real results from AI investments,” said Lewis. “The AI services Pythian offers have high impact, delivering appreciated ROI to demonstrate clear business outcomes. Organizations need to demystify the complex concept of AI and think about its immediate impact, starting from within their organization.”

The greatest impact of AI will be to drive adoption within an organization. Pythian’s Agentspace QuickStart service aims to deliver clear improvements in productivity and employee satisfaction, driving internal demand to onboard more applications onto the platform to improve access to information and data–boosting productivity and better decision-making.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading data and AI services provider specializing in digital transformation and operational excellence for enterprise customers. We help organizations optimize their data estates, helping them to drive AI enablement, innovation, and growth. Through strategic consulting, managed services and cloud migrations, we enable cost savings, risk reduction and seamless operations while preparing businesses to adopt AI and for the future of data management. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning, Data Management, Infrastructure, Cloud Migration and a certified Google Cloud MSP, we’ve delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information, visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, and our Blog.

