Pythian Welcomes Shawn Gandhi as Senior Vice President, Customer Engineering, and Country Managing Director for Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pythian Services Inc (“Pythian”), a leading global services company specializing in data, analytics, and AI solutions, is excited to announce that Shawn Gandhi has been named senior vice president, customer engineering, and country managing director for Canada. Gandhi’s leadership will help to strengthen Pythian’s position as a trusted partner for organizations aiming to unlock the potential of their data to drive technological growth and business results.

Gandhi will elevate Pythian’s Customer Engineering practice. He brings a wealth of experience to Pythian’s customers having previously scaled several businesses at Shopify, and in leading the global AI/ML Solutions business at Amazon Web Services (AWS). With his expertise in managing large-scale digital transformations on Wall Street, and more recently Royal Bank of Canada, Gandhi is passionate about building innovative, customer-centric solutions that address complex business challenges. His global role will focus on helping businesses envision, design and implement the most effective solutions for their data, analytics, and AI initiatives. Gandhi’s extraordinary reputation in Canada will also fuel Pythian’s Canadian growth ambitions.

“We are thrilled to have Shawn join us to lead our Customer Engineering practice,” said Brooks Borcherding, CEO of Pythian. “His commitment to driving innovation and his ability to inspire teams aligns perfectly with our goals. Shawn will be pivotal in advancing our efforts to empower customers with solutions that transform data into actionable insights.”

“I am honored to join a company at the forefront of data, cloud, and AI innovation,” said Gandhi. “Community is very important to me. Being headquartered in my hometown, Ottawa, joining Pythian isn’t just a professional decision, it’s personal. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to create transformative experiences for our customers, harnessing the power of technology to push boundaries and deliver real value.”

Prior to co-founding AWS Canada, Gandhi led Solutions Architecture in the Northeastern U.S. where he was responsible for cloud adoption, digital transformation, and customer success across the largest enterprises in New York and Boston.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading data and AI services provider specializing in digital transformation and operational excellence for enterprise customers. We help organizations optimize their data estates, helping them to drive AI enablement, innovation, and growth. Through strategic consulting, managed services, and cloud migrations, we enable cost savings, risk reduction, and seamless operations while preparing businesses to adopt AI and for the future of data management. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning, and a certified Google Cloud MSP, we’ve delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information, visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, and our Blog.

Pythian Media Contacts

Contact:

Christina O’Reilly

Senior Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

+1 236-996-2175 Elisabeth Grant

Branch Out Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 612-599-7797

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ef84638-c796-4fa2-9a4b-bbb018cf8ec0.



CBJ Newsmakers