Pythian Wins 2025 Google Cloud Databases Partner of the Year for North America

LAS VEGAS, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading global services company specializing in data, analytics, and AI solutions, announced today that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Databases Partner of the Year Award for North America. This award honors Pythian’s work helping customers transform their businesses by securely and reliably managing and migrating enterprise data to Google Cloud.

Pythian made the announcement at Google Cloud Next 25, taking place in Las Vegas from April 9 – 11. You can visit Pythian at booth #2787.

For over 27 years, Pythian’s expertise has spanned a wide range of database technologies, including Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Cassandra, MongoDB, Microsoft SQL Server, and more. The company’s collaboration with Google Cloud—particularly on AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, Cloud SQL, and Toolkit Solution offerings—has enabled customers to modernize their data platforms, driving greater reliability, security, and value creation. Its long-established leadership within the technical community was also a key differentiator.

“Pythian is proud and honored to be recognized as the 2025 Google Cloud Databases Partner of the Year for North America,” said Brooks Borcherding, CEO at Pythian. “Receiving this award is a very meaningful acknowledgement of our deep partnership with Google, a partnership built on a shared commitment to helping customers unlock the full potential of their data with Google Cloud services.”

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, president, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce Pythian as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year.”

Google Cloud’s unique suite of AI-powered, planet-scale databases delivers unmatched reliability, performance, security, and global reach. Customers also gain significant advantages, including cost efficiency, ease of use, developer flexibility, multicloud capabilities, and built-in security. Pythian’s data management services have empowered companies like Schnucks, Wayfair, Porch.com, and Zenni Optical to achieve radical business transformations. By seamlessly migrating databases from sources like Oracle and MSSQL to Google Cloud—including AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, Cloud SQL, Spanner, and Oracle Database@Google Cloud—Pythian ensures successful outcomes at every stage, from planning to deployment.

With nearly three decades of Oracle Database experience, Pythian is a trusted leader in the industry and related technical community. Since the company’s inception, Pythian experts have contributed to this community by sharing knowledge through a variety of mediums. Its subject matter experts have routinely worked hand in hand with Google Cloud database engineering teams as database offerings have progressed through critical development phases.

“As an example, our collaboration with Google Cloud on the Oracle Database@Google Cloud solution exemplifies the powerful synergy between our engineering teams. By working closely with Google Cloud’s experts, we’re able to deliver exceptional results for our shared customers,” said Vanessa Simmons, senior vice president, Business Development at Pythian. “As a testament to our confidence in the solution, we even migrated our own systems to Oracle Database@Google Cloud.”

As a Google Cloud evangelist for the Oracle partnership, Pythian published a blog series explaining the technical and business benefits of Oracle Database@Google Cloud. It also facilitated a webinar series featuring Google and Oracle leadership to share the key details of the new solution, how it benefits customers, and how to get started. The company also expanded its team’s Database Engineer certifications, further solidifying its position as leader in the field.

Pythian previously earned the Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Data Management Award in 2020. Since then, the company continues to demonstrate expertise in building innovative, customer-focused solutions on Google Cloud as an avenue to AI adoption.

Learn more about our Google Cloud Workshops and how to get started.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading data and AI services provider specializing in digital transformation and operational excellence for enterprise customers. We help organizations optimize their data estates, helping them to drive AI enablement, innovation, and growth. Through strategic consulting, managed services and cloud migrations, we enable cost savings, risk reduction and seamless operations while preparing businesses to adopt AI and for the future of data management. A Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Service and Sell Engagement Models with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning, Data Management, Infrastructure, Cloud Migration and a certified Google Cloud MSP, we’ve delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information, visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, and our Blog.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dffd8d31-5287-4668-a972-ef867a615239



