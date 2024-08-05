Quantum BioPharma Continues to Diversify its Treasury with the Purchase of Another USD $1,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and Other Cryptocurrencies

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that after receiving approval from the Board of Directors, the Company has purchased an additional USD $1,000,000 worth of Bitcoin (“BTC”) and other cryptocurrencies as part of its strategic efforts. This brings the total amount of BTC and other cryptocurrencies purchased to USD $2,000,000. As previously announced, the company will continue to allow for future financing and other transactions to be carried out in cryptocurrency.

This move reflects the company’s belief in the potential of Bitcoin (BTC) and other currencies to provide a return on investment for shareholders and to provide some hedge against the Canadian dollar. The company is now set up to receive financing in cryptocurrencies as well as executing other types of transactions in cryptocurrencies.

The company is holding all its cryptocurrency with a fully compliant custodian. The company emphasizes that all transactions are and will be fully compliant with all relevant financial and audit regulations, ensuring a secure and legal process.

The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and may increase or decrease its holdings of Bitcoin (BTC) or other cryptocurrencies as it deems appropriate.

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzd™ and spun out its OTC version to a company, Celly Nutrition Corp. (“Celly Nutrition”), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 25.71% (as of June 30, 2024) of Celly Nutrition at www.unbuzzd.com. The agreement with Celly Nutrition also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd™ until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property. For more information visit www.quantumbiopharma.com.

Forward Looking Information

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s assessment of market conditions, its ability to gain market share, and its potential competitive edge are accurate; the Company will have the ability to carry out its plans with respect to its new innovation and offerings, including its ability to conduct research and development of Lucid-MS; the Company’s Lucid-21-302 clinical development program in multiple sclerosis will advance towards human phase-2 efficacy trials; the Company will retain 100% of the rights to develop similar product or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses; the Company will seek new business opportunities; the Company will increase efficiency in its processes and partnerships; the Company will have the ability to carry out its other goals and objectives the Company’s intention to maintain a portfolio of strategic investments through FSD Strategic Investments Inc.; MZ will play a key role in assisting the Company to enhance its market awareness and foster productive, continuing dialogues with shareholders and other market participants; MZ will be engaged by the Company for the MZ Initial Period; MZ will work with the Company to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community; the MZ campaign will highlight how Quantum BioPharma is developing a robust pipeline of products and assets focused on addressing significant unmet needs in brain disorders and alcohol health; and the Company’s approach to treatments in brain disorders and alcohol health will have a tremendous revenue potential.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

The reader is urged to refer to additional information relating to Quantum BioPharma, including its annual information form, can be located on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the EDGAR section of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Contacts:

Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (833) 571-1811

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us



