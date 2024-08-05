Queen’s University pushes Steelworkers union to brink of strike

KINGSTON, Ontario, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After years of being overworked, underpaid and undervalued, members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) at Queen’s University are saying “enough is enough,” setting a strike deadline for Saturday, March 8, if a new collective agreement is not negotiated.

“We are done waiting. Despite already cutting over 100 jobs and contributing to widespread layoffs in 2024, Queen’s University is refusing to provide stronger job security and workload protections in negotiations, insisting instead on maintaining broad management rights,” said Kelly J. Orser, President of USW Local 2010, which represents support staff, academic assistants and residence dons at Queen’s.

The union has set a deadline of Saturday, March 8, for Queen’s to negotiate a new contract and avert a strike. If the deadline is not met, strike preparations will begin and picket lines will be set up at the university as of Monday morning, March 10.

“Steelworkers are ready to hit the picket lines. Queen’s University works because we do – and we’re done being exploited. We are the backbone of this institution, and we demand respect,” Orser said.

“For too long, Queen’s has relied on the dedication of our members while keeping their wages stagnant and their workloads unbearable. They’ve ignored our calls for fair pay, real job security, and protection from crushing workloads. They’ve benefited from Bill 124’s unconstitutional wage suppression and refused to make it right.”

Bill 124 was the Ontario government’s austerity legislation which illegally imposed a 1% compensation cap on public-sector workers before it was repealed after the courts ruled it was unconstitutional.

The Queen’s University employees are leading a struggle faced by many other public-sector workers, said Kevon Stewart, the USW’s Director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

“Steelworkers at Queen’s University are standing together in solidarity to demand the respect and fairness they deserve. This fight isn’t about one workplace – it’s about setting a precedent that workers will no longer accept being undervalued and ignored,” Stewart said.

“Our union has always fought for dignity on the job, and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with USW Local 2010 members as they take a stand for better wages, job security and workload protections.”

The university has left union members with no choice but to fight for a fair deal on key issues, including:

Wages that match the rising cost of living: No more financial strain while Queen’s pockets the profits.

Job and union security: We refuse to let Queen’s erode our rights.

Workload protections: Enough with expecting staff to do more with less.

Remedies for Bill 124: Pay us what we’re owed.

“With an overwhelming 96% strike mandate, our members are ready to walk,” Orser said. “Queen’s has ignored us for too long, but on March 8, the countdown ends. We won’t accept empty promises. We won’t accept disrespect. Queen’s needs to take our concerns seriously and offer a fair deal, or we’re ready to strike.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kelly J. Orser, President, United Steelworkers Local 2010, 613-539-8210, [email protected]

Representing Queen’s University support staff, academic assistants and residence dons



