Ralph Ades Provides Update on Holdings of RealCap Holdings Limited

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ralph Ades (the “Acquiror”) announced today that the Acquiror acquired ownership and control of 121,498 common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the capital of RealCap Holdings Limited (the “Issuer”) (the “Acquisition”) as a result of the bequest of the shares to the Acquiror following the passing of the Acquiror’s father, David S. Ades. Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror directly or indirectly owned 52,902 Common Shares, representing approximately 30.33% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares. After giving effect to the Acquisition and as at the date hereof, the Acquiror directly or indirectly owns and has control over 174,400 Common Shares, representing 100% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Furthermore, On October 26, 2020, the Acquiror received, as a gift, 12,700 non-voting Class A shares in the capital of the Issuer (the “Class A Shares”) from David S. Ades. Prior to this acquisition, the Acquiror directly or indirectly owned 51,580 Class A Shares, representing approximately 8.93% of the total issued and outstanding Class A Shares as of October 26, 2020. After giving effect to this acquisition, the Acquiror directly or directly owned 64,280 Class A Shares, representing approximately 11.13% of the total issued and outstanding Class A Shares as of October 26, 2020.

On January 11, 2021, the Acquiror received, as a gift, 30,000 Class A Shares from David S. Ades. Prior to this acquisition, the Acquiror directly or indirectly owned 64,280 Class A Shares, representing approximately 11.13% of the total issued and outstanding Class A Shares as of January 11, 2021. After giving effect to this acquisition, the Acquiror directly or directly owned 94,280 Class A Shares, representing approximately 16.33% of the total issued and outstanding Class A Shares as of January 11, 2021.

On April 2, 2024, the Acquiror received, as a gift, 252,819 Class A Shares from David S. Ades. Prior to this acquisition, the Acquiror directly or indirectly owned 95,280 Class A Shares, representing approximately 16.50% of the total issued and outstanding Class A Shares as of April 2, 2024. After giving effect to this acquisition, the Acquiror directly or directly owned 348,099 Class A Shares, representing approximately 60.28% of the total issued and outstanding Class A Shares as of April 2, 2024.

As at the date hereof, the Acquiror directly or indirectly owns and has control over 353,099 Class A Shares, representing approximately 61.14% of the total issued and outstanding Class A Shares.

The Acquiror holds the Shares for investment purposes. The Acquiror will evaluate his investment in the Issuer from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease shareholdings as circumstances require.

This press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed under applicable securities laws will be available under the Issuer’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. and may be obtained upon request from Ralph Ades at 20 Eglinton Avenue West, Suite 1002, P.O. Box 2081, Toronto, Ontario, M4R 1K8, (416) 486-7729.



