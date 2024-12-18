RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4), a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 12, 2024. The Company elected Richard Sadowsky, Paul Hildebrand, Andris Kikauka, Rod Langtry and Kurt Lageschulte to serve as directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. In addition, the Company re-appointed De Visser Gray LLP to serve as the auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re- manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Piorun

Senior Corporate Secretary

Telephone: 778-574-4444 Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



