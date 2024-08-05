RecycLiCo Interim CEO Releases Letter to Shareholders

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4) announced the publication today of a letter to shareholders from Richard Sadowsky, the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, discussing the Company’s current activities and goals for the coming year.

Shareholders and stakeholders are encouraged to read the full letter on the company’s official website at: https://recyclico.com/letter-to-shareholders/.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re- manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

