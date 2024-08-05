Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. Announces Amendment of Ruby Graphite Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE:RFLX) (OTCQB:RFLXF) (FSE:HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”) announces it has entered into an amending agreement (the “Amending Agreement”) with the optionor for the Ruby Graphite Project to amend certain terms of the mineral property option agreement dated April 7, 2022, as amended (the “Option Agreement”). See the news releases of the Company dated September 20, 2022, October 12, 2022, and April 12, 2024 for more information concerning the Ruby Graphite Project and the Option Agreement.

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the optionor has agreed to extend the due date of a $200,000 cash payment payable by the Company under the Option Agreement in consideration for the issuance of an additional 250,000 common shares of the Company to the optionor. The Amending Agreement is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paul Gorman

CEO & Director

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Suite 915 – 700 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8 Canada

Tel: (778) 837-7191

Email: [email protected]

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana.

For more information, please review the Company’s filings available at www.sedarplus.ca and visit the Company’s website at www.reflexmaterials.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, or” should” occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the Amending Agreement and the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals for the Amending Agreement are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Reflex, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and timely receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Reflex does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



CBJ Newsmakers