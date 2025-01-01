Regenx Announces Non-Brokered Financing for Gross Proceeds of $503,423

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regenx Tech Corp., (the “Company” or “Regenx“) (TSXV: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces the Company has received unsecured and non-brokered financing for gross proceeds of $503,423 in Debenture Financing. The debentures will bear interest at the rate of 15% per annum. The Subscriber will also be issued 500 warrants for each $1,000 Debenture. Each warrant allows the Subscriber to purchase a common share of the Corporation for $0.05 per share if exercised prior to the expiry date of October 30, 2025. The Corporation can redeem the Debentures at any time upon 10 days prior written notice. The Company intends to use the proceeds to support operations, and general working capital.

About Regenx

Regenx Tech is a cleantech, urban mining company that recycles end-of-life diesel catalytic converters using its innovative and environmentally friendly proprietary technology for the recovery of precious metals, such as platinum and palladium. Learn more at www.regenx.tech.

For further information contact:

REGENX TECH CORP. ‎

[email protected]

