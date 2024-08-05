Skip to content
Regenx Announces Non-Brokered Financing for Gross Proceeds of $679,032

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regenx Tech Corp. (the “Company” or “Regenx“) (TSXV: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces the Company has received unsecured and non-brokered financing for gross proceeds of $679,032 in Debenture Financing. The debentures will bear interest at the rate of 15%-25% per annum. The Subscriber will also be issued 500 warrants for each $1,000 Debenture. Each warrant allows the Subscriber to purchase a common share of the Corporation for $0.05 per share if exercised prior to the expiry date of December 31, 2025. The Corporation can redeem the Debentures at any time upon 10 days prior written notice. The Company intends to use the proceeds to support operations, and general working capital.

About Regenx

Regenx Tech is a cleantech, urban mining company that recycles end-of-life diesel catalytic converters using its innovative and environmentally friendly proprietary technology for the recovery of precious metals, such as platinum and palladium. Learn more at www.regenx.tech.

For further information contact:

REGENX TECH CORP. ‎
[email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


