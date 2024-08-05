Repeat: TREATMENT.COM AI INC. ANNOUNCES LISTED ISSUER FINANCING EXEMPTION (LIFE) BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treatment.com AI Inc. (the “Company” or “Treatment”) (CSE: TRUE; OTC: TREIF; FFA: 939) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Ventum Financial Corp., as underwriter (the “Underwriter”) and sole bookrunner in connection with a brokered private placement of 6,000,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds to the Company of C$3,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant being, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as hereinafter defined) at an exercise price of C$0.75 per Warrant Share.

The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions to purchasers resident in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.treatment.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Upon closing of the Offering, the Company will (i) pay to the Underwriter a cash fee equal to 8.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and (ii) issue to the Underwriter warrants of the Company exercisable at any time prior to the date that is 24 months from the Closing Date to acquire that number of Units equal to 8.0% of the number of Units issued under the Offering, at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for research and development, sales and general and administrative expenses and working capital. The Offering may close in tranches. The Offering is expected to close on or before March 12, 2025 (the “Closing Date”). The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than ~10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctor, nurse or pharmacist) reduce their administrative burden; create more time for needed face to face patient appointments and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment’s products and services: www.treatment.com or email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the closing of the Offering and to future operations of Treatment and other statements that are not historical facts.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Treatment. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Treatment will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.



