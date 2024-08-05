Resource Works Launches “Innovation Forum” Video Series On Resource and Cleantech Leaders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resource Works is announcing the official launch of the Innovation Forum video series, an exciting new platform dedicated to showcasing the transformative power of innovation for the benefit of Canada’s natural resource and cleantech sectors. The first season is made possible through the generous sponsorship of BC Net Zero Innovation Network (BCNZIN) – Foresight Canada, a leader in driving cleantech adoption and sustainable industry solutions.

The program will be hosted by public policy expert and commentator Margareta Dovgal, and it will showcase the stories of innovation leaders and industry experts who are changing the face of resource development and clean technology. The objective of the series is to celebrate cutting-edge advances in technology and business practice – and to equip career-seekers of all backgrounds to explore opportunities in these rapidly changing industries.

“Innovation is happening all around us, often in ways that aren’t immediately visible,“ said Margareta Dovgal, host of the Innovation Forum. “This series is about showing Canadians and the world how high-impact innovation is changing our economy. And we hope it will empower more people to take the step to pursue meaningful careers in these sectors.“

Spotlighting Innovation in Action

The Innovation Forum will feature full-length interviews with industry leaders and experts, exploring key developments in responsible resource management and clean technology.

The first season includes over 25 exclusive interviews filmed at premier industry events in early 2025, the BC Natural Resources Forum in Prince George and AME Roundup in Vancouver, with guests sharing insights on energy transition, environmental stewardship, and technological advancements.

Interviewees include:

Derek Nighbor (Forest Products Association of Canada)

Nancy Norris (BC Ministry for Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation)

Suzanne Gill (Genome BC)

Chamirai Nyabeze (Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation)

Jean-Philippe Paiement (VRIFY)

Lisa Mueller (Nation2Nation)

Gavin Dew (Member of the BC Legislative Assembly)

Foresight: Driving Cleantech and Sustainable Innovation

With its sponsorship of Season 1, Foresight’s BC Net Zero Innovation Network recognizes the pivotal role that cleantech plays in advancing a low-carbon economy and improving Canada’s productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness. This partnership exemplifies the nexus of cutting-edge technology, innovative policymaking, and responsible resource development.

“Now more than ever, Canada’s resource sector needs innovation to work smarter, not harder,” said Kylie Williams, Regional Director, BC at Foresight Canada. “This partnership with Resource Works enables us to amplify stories of innovation and sustainability that are shaping the industries of tomorrow.”

Expanding the Conversation

The Innovation Forum is designed for a broad audience, from industry professionals and policymakers to students and the general public interested in the future of energy and resources. The series will be available on Resource Works’ digital channels: YouTube , LinkedIn , Twitter/X , and Facebook .

Join the Conversation

The Innovation Forum launches on March 10 with the first set of episodes available on YouTube . Viewers can follow the conversation and stay updated by following @ResourceWorks on social media and subscribing to the Resource Works YouTube channel .

Host Biography

Margareta Dovgal is a public policy expert, commentator, and Managing Director of Resource Works Society.

With a Master of Public Administration in Energy Technology and Climate Policy from University College London and a background in Asian history and philosophy from the University of British Columbia, Margareta brings interdisciplinary insight to conversations on natural resource development. She frequently advises industry leaders and policymakers, and her commentary has been featured in national media, where she advocates for a pragmatic approach to economic growth and environmental stewardship.

For any questions please reach out to [email protected]



