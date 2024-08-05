Riverfest Elora Drops Stacked Lineup to Celebrate 15th Anniversary

USE: #RFE2025 / #Riverfriends / #RiverfestElora

HEADLINERS & FEATURED ACTS

CITY AND COLOUR (Sunday headliner)

FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS (Saturday headliner)

SILVERSUN PICKUPS (Friday headliner)

MARCY PLAYGROUND • WHEATUS • TUNE-YARDS

THE PHILHARMONIK • DEAR ROUGE • YUKON BLONDE

TOM WILSON • DANNY MICHEL • MICHIE MEE • GRAE

MOONTRICKS • RICH AUCOIN • DELHI 2 DUBLIN • AVIV &

29 more acts set to light up Riverfest Elora 2025.

WWW.RIVERFESTELORA.COM

15th Annual Riverfest Elora

Bissell Park, Elora, ON • August 15, 16, 17, 2025

ELORA, Ontario, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Riverfest Elora is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a bang, bringing a stellar slate of mega Canadian and international artists and up-and-coming gems to Ontario’s most beautiful village.

“This lineup is one of my all-time favourites,” says Spencer Shewen, Riverfest Elora’s Creative Director. “For our 15th year, we went all in — bringing together an electrifying mix of artists and genres that feels like the ultimate festival mixtape.”

Since 2009, Riverfest has honed its reputation as the can’t miss party of the summer, blending chart-topping headliners, Can-Con royalty, bands about to make it big and local icons. Expect three days of live music, beautiful art, incredible food and drink and that signature Riverfest energy — all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the mighty Grand River.

“Riverfest Elora is more than just performances — it’s an opportunity to bring the community together to share in the art and music that inspire us.” says newly-appointed Festival Manager Sonia Cheng. “The festival is built on the passion of our 500+ volunteers who make it all happen. We can’t wait to celebrate our big 15th anniversary with all of you!”

2025 HEADLINERS

City and Colour (Sunday) – Indie-folk legend Dallas Green returns to Bissell after his heralded 2019 performance. This time, he’s celebrating 20 years of his breathtaking debut record Sometimes.

(Saturday) – The infectious indie-pop hitmakers bring the energy and anthems, sure to make all of Bissell handclap!

(Friday) – The Grammy-nominated alternative rock heavyweights kick off the festival in style, with their lone Ontario stop on a massive North American tour.

DINE ALONE RECORDS RETURNS

Dine Alone Records is back in Bissell Park for the first time since 2019 to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Stop by their festival store for exclusive merch, vinyl, and surprises. This year’s lineup features Dine Alone artists City and Colour, Yukon Blonde, Cam Kahin, ASKO, Spencer Burton, AVIV, and Gavin McLeod.

Check out their website: http://dinealonerecords.com

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, August 15 – Silversun Pickups headline with Wheatus, Marcy Playground, Danny Michel, Cam Kahin, and more.

– take the stage with Tune-Yards, Dear Rouge, Yukon Blonde, Tom Wilson, and Moontricks.

– closes the festival alongside The Philharmonik, Rich Aucoin, Michie Mee, Grae, and others.

for the first time since 2019.

for the first time since 2019. Local talent on full display – Featuring Grae, Emmett Watters, Danny Michel, Tony McManus, The Boo Radley Project’s Karaoke Live!, Chris Clark, Settlers Creek Band, The J-Strokes and Drop Dead Poppies.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets & full lineup: www.riverfestelora.com

Media inquiries: [email protected]

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram: @riverfestelora | TikTok: @riverfest_elora

Attached images available for media use.

2025 LINEUP

Friday, August 15

Silversun Pickups • Wheatus • Marcy Playground • Danny Michel • Cam Kahin • Fionn •

Emmett Watters • Peter Piper • Rivercital

After Parties: Lemon Bucket Orkestra • The Friendly Frogs Freak Show • Cadence Weapon (DJ Set) • Chinese Medicine

Saturday, August 16

Fitz and the Tantrums • Tune-Yards • Dear Rouge • Yukon Blonde • Tom Wilson • Moontricks •

Aviv • War On Women • Slash Need • Tony McManus • Gavin McLeod • The J-Strokes • The

Boo Radley Project’s Karaoke Live! • Adrian Jones & His Big Bag O’ Ukes • Yoga with Tania and Grace • Peter Piper

After Parties: Wannabe • DJ Alias • Absolute Losers • Gavin McLeod

Sunday, August 17

City and Colour • The Philharmonik • Rich Aucoin • Grae • Michie Mee • Delhi 2 Dublin • Le

Couleur • Midnight Cowgirls • Spencer Burton • ASKO • Chris Clark • Drop Dead Poppies •

Settlers Creek Band • Adrian Jones & His Big Bag O’ Ukes • Yoga with Tania and Grace • Peter Piper

Wrap Party: U.N. Jefferson • Yukon Blonde (DJ Set)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b256faf0-d2b0-42fe-b98e-0bdd13aa016e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37830cc7-7cc0-4607-bc6d-b0624a89653f



