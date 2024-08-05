Robex Announces “Best Efforts” Agency Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robex Resources Inc. (TSXV: RBX) (“Robex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has engaged a lead agent to offer for sale to the public, on a “best efforts” agency basis, up to 14,634,200 common shares of the Company at a price of $2.05 per common share for gross proceeds of up to $30,000,110 (the “Offering”). All currency amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company intends to file a prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated July 20, 2023 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) on or about January 23, 2025. The Supplement will be filed within two business days with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Supplement will contain important information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision. The common shares may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States and certain other jurisdictions.

Prior to the filing of the Supplement, the Company will enter into an agency agreement (the “Agency Agreement”) with the lead agent and will potentially engage with a syndicate of one or more additional agents (collectively, the “Agents”). Pursuant to the Agency Agreement, the Company will grant the Agents an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time and from time to time, up to and including the date which is 30 days after the closing of the Offering, in the sole discretion of the lead agent, to purchase from the treasury of the Company up to an additional number of common shares as is equal to 15% of the number of the common shares issued pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms as set forth above, to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2025, and is subject to Robex receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

The Company intends to mainly use the net proceeds from the Offering for the Kiniero Gold Project, in Guinea, to (i) advance the construction and engineering, and (ii) to continue the procurement of long lead items in line with the Company’s schedule for Q4 first pour. The remaining funds will be used for general and administrative as well as working capital.

The Company also announces the filing on SEDAR+ of an amendment to the previously filed technical report for the Kiniero Gold Project entitled “Technical Report, Kiniero Gold Project, Guinea”, with an effective date of December 6, 2024 and related certificates to correct certain typographical errors.

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with near-term exploration potential. The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth. The Company has been operating the Nampala mine in Mali since 2017 and is advancing the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea.

Robex is supported by two strategic shareholders and has the ambition to become one of the most important mid-tier gold producers in West Africa.

