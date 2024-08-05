Rocket Doctor Approved as In-Network Provider for New York Medicaid, Expands Partnership with EngageWell to Enhance Care

Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) Announces Rocket Doctor’s Approval as an In-Network Provider for New York Medicaid Strengthening Access to Virtual Healthcare Across the State and Collaboration with EngageWell.

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) is pleased to announce that Rocket Doctor and its virtual healthcare marketplace has been approved as an in-network provider for New York Medicaid. This milestone now provides the state’s 6.9 million Medicaid beneficiaries with direct access to Rocket Doctor’s high-quality virtual healthcare services. This approval significantly expands access to affordable medical care for approximately 35% of New York’s population, ensuring patients can receive timely treatment without unnecessary emergency room visits or long wait times.

Starting January 22, 2025, Rocket Doctor’s board-certified physicians will offer primary, urgent, and specialty care to Medicaid recipients through its state-of-the-art telehealth platform, with accreditation valid until 2030. The partnership is a critical step in addressing healthcare disparities by connecting underserved communities with comprehensive, on-demand medical care from the comfort of their homes.

“I believe this approval marks a turning point for Medicaid patients in New York,” said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO and Founder of Rocket Doctor. “By bringing our virtual and hybrid-care models to one of the largest Medicaid populations in the country, we are breaking down barriers and ensuring that patients, regardless of their location or financial status, can access the healthcare they need, when they need it.”

Expanding support for Aging New Yorkers with EngageWell

In addition to Rocket Doctor’s Medicaid expansion, the team is also proud to collaborate with EngageWell https://engagewellipa.com/ , a network of health and human service organizations dedicated to serving low-income and underserved populations in New York City. Established in 2016 to support its providers in navigating New York’s shift to value-based care, EngageWell enhances care management for people with chronic health conditions and behavioral health disorders by strengthening virtual care infrastructure, expanding the role of Community Health Workers, and integrating innovative technology to improve access and outcomes. Through its flagship initiative, Care Your Way, EngageWell leverages telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and social determinants of health to address health disparities and connect individuals with the care they need.

“EngageWell is committed to expanding access to care for Medicaid members and those who face systemic barriers to healthcare,” said Christopher Joseph, Executive Director of EngageWell IPA. “Through our partnership with Rocket Doctor and support from our provider network, we’re using telehealth and remote patient monitoring to advance health equity and connect people to the care they need. While grant funding is currently supporting Care Your Way and our efforts to demonstrate health and social impact, securing Medicaid approval is key to sustaining and scaling these efforts.”

With services now live, clients served by any EngageWell provider can book virtual consultations with Rocket Doctor’s network of experienced physicians across more than 20 specialties. This advancement is expected to streamline access to outpatient care and drive significant improvements in healthcare outcomes, while reducing costs for both patients and the healthcare system.

Rocket Doctor’s expansion into New York and partnership with EngageWell aligns with its broader mission to leverage innovative digital solutions to deliver equitable healthcare access across North America. The company plans to further partner with Medicaid and other healthcare providers to ensure that vulnerable populations receive the care they need.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine — the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment.com AI’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment’s products and services: www.treatment.com or email: [email protected]

About Rocket Doctor Inc.

Rocket Doctor is a technology-driven digital health platform and marketplace that is breaking down obstacles that limit access to quality, comprehensive and cost-effective healthcare. Our proprietary software equips doctors with the tools to run successful practices in virtual and hybridized in-person/virtual models of care, enabling them to provide tailored care to patients in remote communities, particularly those in rural and Northern communities across Canada and on Medicaid in the United States. Leveraging large language models, AI/ML and wireless medical devices, Rocket Doctor is bridging the healthcare divide, connecting patients to equitable and accessible virtual healthcare services regardless of age, location, or financial status. This includes patients with potentially stigmatizing conditions such as substance use, mental health and otherwise.

About EngageWell

EngageWell IPA is a leading healthcare organization created in 2016 by New York City not-for-profit organizations working together to offer coordinated, integrated treatment options that include addressing social determinants of health — housing, nutrition, economic security. Through innovative clinical care models and strategic partnerships, EngageWell strives to create a more equitable healthcare system that addresses health disparities and breaks the links between poverty, structural racism, and poor health. www.engagewellipa.com

To learn more about Rocket Doctor’s platform and services, visit www.rocketdoctor.io (U.S.) www.rocketdoctor.ca (Canada) or email [email protected] .

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

[email protected]

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Treatment.com AI’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the consummation of Rocket Doctor’s California Medicaid transaction and the expected benefits to Rocket Doctor of such transaction and other factors or information. Although Treatment.com believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Treatment.com undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Future Oriented Financial Information

This news release also contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook (collectively, “FOFI”) about Rocket Doctor’s forecasted revenues and gross margins from the partnership with a California managed care plan which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this news release was made by management as of the date of this news release and was provided for the purpose of providing readers with an understanding of the importance of such transactions to Rocket Doctor’s business, and are not an estimate of profitability or any other measure of financial performance. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this News Release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. FOFI contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



