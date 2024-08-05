Rogers Charity Classic Sets New Fundraising Record

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Charity Classic announced today that the 12th annual tournament raised a record-breaking $25.4 million to support children’s charities across Alberta.

The staggering amount surpasses last year’s fundraising total by more than $6 million and brings the total raised since the tournament’s inception to $137.7 million.

“We are proud to make a positive impact on more children and families across Alberta with this record-breaking fundraising effort in our first year as title partner,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “We believe in the power of sport to unite us and make our communities stronger, and it’s an honour to continue the legacy of the Shaw family.”

“It is special for our entire team to look back on another record-setting year and realize this spectacular tournament continues to have a tremendous impact on our youth, which was the core goal in bringing the event to Calgary,” said Jim Riddell, Chair, Rogers Charity Classic. “I firmly believe it takes an entire community to build a successful international event of this magnitude, so this accomplishment should be celebrated by everyone – including the more than 1,400 volunteers, our generous corporate partners, golf fans of this amazing city who came down to Canyon Meadows this summer, and Canadians from across the country who chipped in with a donation to a charity of their choice. Together, our supporters contributed to making a meaningful impact on our community, and the true champions of our event – the children in our province.”

Rogers, in its first year of title partnership, kickstarted the tournament’s 2024 fundraising efforts in May with a $1 million donation to Rogers Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink, the charitable arm of the event supporting thousands of youth across the province annually in areas that include counselling, sports, and family support.

The program is integrated into the existing fundraising efforts of participating charities to help generate new funds, with each of the 293 charities receiving 100% of all donations collected on their behalf, plus up to 50% in matched funding provided by the Rogers Charity Classic.

“In 2015, when we launched our partnership as the presenting sponsor of Rogers Birdies for Kids, we couldn’t have imagined the enormous positive impact that this event would have on the lives of thousands of kids across Alberta,” said Gary Hart, President and CEO, AltaLink. “We’re incredibly proud to support the almost 300 charities that benefit from the tournament and looking forward to continuing to build on the tournament’s legacy of giving.”

Last year, Rogers committed to a five-year deal as title sponsor of the Rogers Charity Classic, Canada’s only PGA TOUR Champions tournament, building on its commitment to growing golf in Canada and building strong communities in Alberta.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About Rogers Charity Classic

Rogers Charity Classic hosts some of greatest names in golf at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta each year. The field consists of stars from the PGA TOUR Champions who compete for US $2.5 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group along with title partner Rogers Communications, the annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. The Tournament has raised more than $130 million since inception and helps thousands of Alberta youth annually through support to youth-based charities. For more information, please visit rogerscharityclassic.com. Follow Rogers Charity Classic at facebook.com/rogerscharityclassic and on X, formerly Twitter.

For more information:

Rogers Communications, [email protected], 1-844-226-1338

Rogers Charity Classic, [email protected], 403-620-8731

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3039f85-58f3-47b0-ba1d-2a19c8482660



