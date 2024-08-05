Rugby Resources Ltd. Announces Results of its Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rugby Resources Ltd. (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual General & Special Meeting (“AGSM”) that was held on December 5th in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 80,582,317 common shares of the Company were voted, representing 25.45% of the Company’s outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all applicable items of business set before the meeting, as follows:

Percentage of Votes Cast Number of Directors % For % Against Number of Directors to be set at five (5) 99.98% 0.02% Election of Directors % For % of Votes Withheld Bryce Roxburgh 94.62% 5.38% Yale R. Simpson 94.62% 5.38% Robert Reynolds 99.98% 0.02% Cecil Bond 94.62% 5.38% Paul Joyce 94.62% 5.38% Appointment of Auditor % For % of Votes Withheld To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered

Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing

year and to authorize the directors to fix their

remuneration. 100% 0.00% Approval of Stock Option Plan % For % Against To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass an

ordinary resolution of shareholders approving the

Company’s restated stock option plan as more

particularly described in the accompanying Information

Circular dated October 31, 2024 (the “Information

Circular”). 95.08% 4.92% Approval of Restricted Share Unit and Deferred Share

Unit Plan % For % Against To consider and, if deemed appropriate, to pass an

ordinary resolution of shareholders approving the

Company’s amended and restated restricted share unit

and deferred share unit compensation plan, as more

particularly described in the accompanying Information

Circular. 99.98% 0.02%

Bryce Roxburgh, Yale Simpson, Robert Reynolds, Cecil Bond, and Paul Joyce were all re-elected to the Board of Directors at the AGSM.

Merfyn Roberts did not stand for re-election at the AGSM, however, will remain as an advisor to the Board. The Company would like to thank Mr. Roberts for his service and dedication over the years and wishes him well.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Resources Ltd. website at: www.rugbyresourcesltd.com

Rob Grey, VP Corporate Communications Suite 1890 – 1075 West Georgia St. Tel: 604-688-4941 Fax: 604-688-9532 Vancouver, BC Canada. V6E 3C9 Toll free: 1-855-688-4941 [email protected]

