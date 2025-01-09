SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2024 Year-End Report, Conference Call and Video Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or “the Company” (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will release its 2024 year-end report before market open on January 23, 2025, followed by a conference call and video webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 am PT (9:00 am MT/11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Adamek, will provide a summary of the company’s year-end financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at [email protected]. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email [email protected].

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon

Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

www.novagold.com



