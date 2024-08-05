Scotlynn Launches New Managed Transportation Solutions (MTS) Division: CEO Scott Biddle Shares Insights on Growth and Innovation

PORT DOVER, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scotlynn, one of North America’s fastest-growing logistics providers, is revolutionizing the logistics industry with the launch of its Managed Transportation Solutions (MTS) division. Scott Biddle, CEO of Scotlynn, recently shared insights into how this new initiative is set to redefine transportation management, foster innovation, and fuel the company’s impressive 30% year-over-year growth.

From its origins as a fresh produce grower in Norfolk County, Scotlynn has evolved into a logistics powerhouse. The MTS division marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, expanding its service offerings to provide end-to-end transportation solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for businesses across North America.

Reimagining Logistics with Managed Transportation Solutions

“Scotlynn MTS is a natural evolution for us,” says Scott Biddle. “We initially built our logistics network to transport our own products, but we soon realized there was an opportunity to extend that same high level of service to other businesses. With MTS, we’re delivering more than just logistics – we’re creating customized, data-driven solutions that give our clients complete control over their transportation needs.”

Unlike traditional logistics providers, Scotlynn MTS offers a hands-on, tailored approach. Services include optimized route planning, freight management, real-time tracking, and comprehensive analytics. These tools enable businesses to streamline their supply chains, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility.

“Our goal is to make logistics smarter and more adaptable to our customers’ needs,” Biddle explains. “This is about redefining what it means to partner with a logistics provider.”

Driving Growth and Creating Jobs

The launch of Scotlynn MTS is expected to accelerate the company’s already impressive growth trajectory. As demand for Managed Transportation Solutions continues to rise, Scotlynn is expanding its reach into new markets and industries.

“We’ve achieved over 30% annual growth, and the MTS division will play a key role in sustaining that momentum,” Biddle shares. “This new level of service positions Scotlynn as a leader in managed transportation across North America.”

Scotlynn is in the early planning stages for a new state-of-the-art office expansion in Ontario to support its ongoing growth. While the exact location is yet to be finalized, the envisioned facility will emphasize employee well-being and collaboration. Proposed features include modern workspaces, kitchens with private chefs, a gym with professional trainers, and recreational amenities such as pickleball and basketball courts. This expansion is expected to create up to 500 new jobs, highlighting Scotlynn’s commitment to investing in its team and contributing to communities across Ontario.

Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

In 2024, Scotlynn was recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. According to Scott Biddle, the new MTS division embodies the high standards that earned the company this prestigious accolade.

“Scotlynn MTS reflects our focus on quality, innovation, and customer-centric service,” says Biddle. “It allows us to deliver excellence on an even larger scale and sets new benchmarks for the industry.”

Looking Ahead: A Vision for the Future

Scott Biddle envisions Scotlynn and its MTS division becoming synonymous with best-in-class logistics. By embracing cutting-edge technologies and continuously adapting to clients’ needs, Scotlynn aims to remain a trusted partner for solving complex transportation challenges.

“Ultimately, our goal is to make a lasting impact on the industry and the communities we operate in,” says Biddle.

About Scotlynn

Scotlynn is a North American leader in logistics, offering comprehensive transportation services with a focus on efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With the launch of its Managed Transportation Solutions division, Scotlynn, under the leadership of CEO Scott Biddle, is poised to redefine logistics and drive continued growth in the years to come.

For more information about Scotlynn and its Managed Transportation Solutions, visit scotlynn.com. For more on Scott Biddle, visit ScottBiddle.ca

