Scott M. Kelly Files Early Warning Report In Respect of Common Shares of Copland Road Capital Corporation

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott M. Kelly (“Kelly”), a director of Copland Road Capital Corporation (“Copland Road” or the Issuer”) today filed an Early Warning Report (“EWR”) on Form 62-103F1 pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 (Early Warning System and Related take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues) reporting the disposition of 470,000 common shares (“Shares”) in the capital of Copland Road through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange at a price of CAD $0.18 per Share for aggregate consideration of CAD $84,600 (the “Transaction”).

Prior to the Transaction, Kelly exercised control or direction over 1,881,000 Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 16.99% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Upon completion of the Transaction, Kelly exercises control or direction over 1,411,000 Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 12.75% of the outstanding Shares.

Kelly sold the Shares to reduce his shareholdings in the Company and to obtain the proceeds of sales to be used for other purposes. Kelly reserves the right to acquire further Shares, or dispose of some or all of the Shares, in the future, in each case either through the open market or through private transactions, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

For further information regarding the Transaction, please see the EWR. A copy of the EWR is available on SEDAR+ or by emailing Kelly at [email protected].

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

Scott M. Kelly

c/o Copland Road Capital Corporation

[email protected]



