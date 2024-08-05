SEIU Local 2 and GDI reach Tentative Agreement in Halifax

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SEIU Local 2, the union representing 300 GDI Integrated Facility Services workers in the Halifax Regional Municipality, has reached a tentative agreement with the employer.

A ratification vote has been scheduled for this Saturday, January 25. The cleaners will decide whether to accept the new collective bargaining agreement, or if they will proceed with a strike starting Monday. The union’s bargaining committee is recommending the membership approve the deal.

Details of the tentative agreement will not be disclosed at this time.

More updates to follow.

For more information visit www.JusticeforJanitors.ca

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing, and most dynamic union in North America.

