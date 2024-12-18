SEIU Local 2: Workers to rally at ARC Liquor, joined by former Minister of Labour Harry Bains

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Striking liquor co-op workers of Armstrong Regional Co-operative (ARC) are hosting a rally tomorrow on Thursday December 19 outside the Guisachan Village store on 2395 Gordon Drive in Kelowna. Speakers include the former Minister of Labour, Harry Bains, and President of CUPW Local 760, Mandi Poss.

WHAT : Rally for Striking ARC Workers with former Minister of Labour, Harry Bains

WHEN : Thursday Dec 19 2024 @ 2:30 pm

WHERE : ARC Liquor – Guisachan Village on 2395 Gordon Dr, Kelowna

The solidarity rally follows a surprise intervention made by the Union at the boss’ holiday party last Saturday evening in Vernon BC. The intervention lasted 3 minutes with workers and co-op members calling on the employer to return to the bargaining table and live up to their community co-op values. Santa Claus was seen delivering coal to the bosses while distributing chocolate treats to the workers in attendance. A video of the intervention is posted on SEIU Local 2 social media channels.

BACKGROUND

Liquor workers at Armstrong Regional Co-operative (ARC) have been on strike for over 14 weeks since September 14. The Union had no choice but to go on strike when the employer refused to continue negotiations and discussions on important outstanding issues such as wages.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact

Tina Oh | 902-955-9966

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers