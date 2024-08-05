Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

MONTREAL, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $258.1 million or $105.06 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $83.6 million or $33.78 per share for the year 2023.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedarplus.ca

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
  (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
  For the years ended
     
  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
     
Net income attributable to common shareholders $258.1 $83.6
     
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $105.06 $33.78
     

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Aya Gold & Silver Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results; Announces 2025 Production and Cost Guidance
Aura Minerals Successfully Starts Ramp-Up at Borborema, On Schedule, Within Budget, and Setting an ESG Benchmark
Mustang Energy Receives Exploration Permit for the Dutton Uranium Project, Saskatchewan
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.