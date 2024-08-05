Sienna Announces November Dividend

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) for the month of November 2024, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2024 to shareholders of record as at November 29, 2024.

The Company’s dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

Effective with Sienna’s November 2024 dividend payable on December 13, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024, Sienna is reinstating its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”). The DRIP allows eligible shareholders of the Company to direct their cash dividends to be reinvested in additional common shares of the Company at a 3% discount from the market price. Participation in the DRIP is optional and shareholders can enroll in the DRIP by contacting their investment advisor or financial institution. Shareholders that were previously enrolled in the DRIP at the time of its suspension and remain enrolled at the time of its reinstatement will automatically resume participation in the DRIP.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:

David Hung

Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President

(905) 489-0258

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers