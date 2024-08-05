SmartsAI Contracts Launches AI Wealth 3.0, Ushering in a New Era of Personalized Wealth Management

New York, NY, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The globally recognized artificial intelligence financial platform SmartsAI Contracts (also known as Smarts AI Contracts) has announced the official launch of its latest generation intelligent asset management system—AI Wealth 3.0. This system, developed over two years, is based on multidimensional user data and evolving trends in the financial market, marking a new phase in AI-driven wealth management towards “true personalization.”

AI Wealth 3.0 integrates core technologies such as AI risk modeling, dynamic asset rebalancing, automatic profit-taking and stop-loss mechanisms, global market sentiment recognition, and macroeconomic indicator linkage analysis. This creates a comprehensive wealth management system that combines “intelligent analysis + automatic execution + personalized adaptation,” providing users with a higher yield, lower volatility, and more transparent investment experience.

“The launch of AI Wealth 3.0 is a genuine interpretation of ‘future asset management’ by Smarts AI Contracts,” said Jane Smith, Chief Technology Officer of SmartsAI Contracts. “We are not just letting AI manage your finances; we are enabling AI to grow with you, building a unique investment path based on individual financial goals, risk preferences, and market understanding.”

AI Wealth 3.0 employs a new intelligent user profiling engine that deeply analyzes investors’ behavioral habits, asset status, historical operation logic, and risk tolerance. Based on this analysis, the system dynamically adjusts asset portfolios to ensure that every investment operates at “the most suitable time in the most appropriate manner.”

Core Features Include:

· Real-Time Rebalancing: The system continuously monitors market fluctuations and deviations from investment goals, automatically optimizing asset ratios to maximize returns and capital efficiency.

· AI Risk Control and Stop-Loss Mechanisms: By combining historical big data backtesting with real-time indicator triggers, the system automatically adjusts positions or exits before maximum drawdown is reached, ensuring capital safety.

· Market Sentiment Analysis System: The system connects to social media, news trends, and economic data streams, with AI automatically analyzing changes in market sentiment to optimize trading rhythms and risk management.

· Comprehensive Asset Allocation Engine: The platform integrates SmartsAI Contracts’ internal options trading system, stock advisor system, and cryptocurrency investment modules, achieving one-stop intelligent investment advice.

Additionally, SmartsAI Contracts announced that AI Wealth 3.0 supports multi-currency accounts and cross-market investment portfolio synchronized management, allowing users to achieve unified allocation and multidimensional monitoring of assets across global markets, further enhancing wealth growth efficiency.

The system also provides open APIs for professional users, supporting custom indicator integration and automated trading strategy scripting, catering to the in-depth needs of high-net-worth investors and quantitative institutions.

Since internal testing began, users of AI Wealth 3.0 have seen an average investment return rate increase of 27%, a 31% reduction in asset volatility, and over a 50% improvement in account automation management, greatly enhancing the stability and sustainability of investments.

martsAI Contracts stated that the AI Wealth system will continue to rapidly iterate, with plans to launch corporate and family asset versions within this year, expanding the range of service users and bringing AI wealth management into more people’s lives. Additionally, the company will further enhance the system’s security and privacy protection mechanisms to ensure that all data is used and processed within a legally compliant framework.

As artificial intelligence and fintech continue to deeply integrate, SmartsAI Contracts will maintain its momentum in driving technological upgrades, product optimization, and global regulatory compliance, constructing a more intelligent, robust, and trustworthy asset management platform that comprehensively leads the future direction of smart wealth management.

Website: https://smartsaicontractsltd.com, https://smartsai.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



