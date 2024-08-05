SONORO GOLD ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

VANCOUVER, Canada, Jan. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP), (“Sonoro” or the “Company”), announces that, under its Share Option Plan, the Company has granted options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 15,300,000 common shares exercisable for a period of three years from the date of grant at a price of $0.15 per share. This grant is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

