SSRG Completes Majority Acquisition of OHM Security Ltd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scarlet Security & Risk Group (SSRG) further advances its vision of adding value in more ways in more places, by its majority acquisition of award-winning Ontario-based systems integrator provider, OHM.

SSRG has seen significant growth, both organically and through acquisition, over the last five years. This includes its recent purchases of Fusion Security in British Columbia and now OHM Security Ltd in Ontario. The expansion into the Ontario market is the first step of many more to be taken in the coming years.

All OHM staff and management will join the SSRG team, working alongside SSRG’s executives and subject matter experts. OHM’s founder Maurice Daoust and partner Dan Daoust will continue as shareholders and in leadership roles heading up our Ontario systems integration business.

Patrick Doyle, SSRG CEO commented, “This mutually beneficial deal creates a formidable partnership; building on and further expanding our integrator capabilities achieved during our Fusion acquisition in April of 2023”. Mr. Doyle went on to say, “Our approach of adding value and focusing on quality first, fits seamlessly with OHM as does our core values and culture”.

Maurice Daoust of OHM commented “OHM’s longstanding commitment has been to deliver prompt, personalized, and satisfying service above all else, regardless of the circumstances. Our decision to maintain partial ownership and partner with SSRG will only strengthen our continued growth. SSRG’s management expertise and financial backing will empower OHM’s technical department to expand and take on larger projects while maintaining the high quality and service levels we’ve upheld for the past 32 years.”

SSRG aims to be a major consolidator of the quality firms who bring an intimate understanding of their operating environments but may lack the scale to compete on much larger enterprises and national contracts. SSRG seeks to become the Canadian firm of choice for discerning owners seeking scale, succession, growth and the support and capacity of joining a larger team with a local approach.

Final Image Inc. were exclusive advisors to the transaction.

About Scarlet Security & Risk Group:

SSRG is one of Canada’s leading security solutions companies. We provide a variety of client-centric security, technology and risk management solutions to our partners and clients. Our diverse, highly qualified team members and relentless commitment to excellence provide superior results for our clients.

OHM Security Ltd:

OHM is an established Security Systems Integrator located within the GTA and has been servicing the greater Ontario since 1992. OHM employs a solid team of professionals with an average of 30 years’ experience.

With a diversified portfolio of products and services, the company has successfully positioned itself as a stable and reliable systems integrator with an impressive list of long-term clients—an impeccable reputation for product quality, solutions, installation, and preventative maintenance programs within the industry.

