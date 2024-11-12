Startup Creator Agency GPOP Merges With Award Winning Media and Creator Company Underknown

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Webby-award-winning, digital-first media company, Underknown, announced today that it has completed a merger to onboard the independent creator media agency, GPOP. This strategic move brings together Underknown’s innovative content expertise, and GPOP’s dynamic agency capabilities, to enhance offerings and expand opportunities for both companies and their partners.

The deal brings GPOP into the Underknown content enterprise which includes the popular shows: What If, Aperture, and How to Survive. This merger marks Underknown’s third such transaction in three years as they expand their portfolio of brands, services, and talent.

Co-Founded just one year ago by Michael Gardner, formerly COO and CSO of VidCon, and Yaz Narcin, GPOP has provided their roster of almost 20 non-fiction media-creator partners, totaling almost 100 million YouTube subscribers, with high impact revenue and audience growth strategies.

With over 80 million monthly active viewers, 90 channels, and more than 75 million subscribers across platforms, Underknown is one of the top 3 largest factual producers in the digital media space, producing content in 10 languages.

“GPOP’s merger with Underknown means we can now share our innovative solutions with more companies while finding fresh ways to generate revenue for Underknown and all of GPOP’s partners. I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Michael, Yaz, and Jeanine on this next chapter,” said Steve Hulford, CEO at Underknown.

“Steve and Underknown have been ideal collaborators, bringing unmatched creativity, agility, and ambition that align with our own ‘Big Yes Energy,’” Gardner shared. “When I returned to GPOP, (Gardner spent three months at Mr Beast while Narcin scaled the company) Yaz and I knew that we didn’t just want a bigger slice of the pie; we wanted to create a pie that could empower the creator economy. With Underknown’s support and resources, we’re bringing new opportunities and tools to creators everywhere, helping them build, innovate, and succeed on a whole new scale.”

As part of the merger, Yaz Narcin is taking over the role of Managing Director of GPOP. Gardner continues to drive strategy and cultivate emergent opportunities as GPOP’s co-founder and is also now EVP of Partnerships at Underknown.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d7ad9d4-841f-4a62-8744-5a696ef83f3a



