Supremex Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announces the departure of its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, François Bolduc. Mr. Bolduc is leaving to pursue new professional challenges and will officially conclude his duties on March 20, 2025.

“During his tenure, François led many important strategic and operational initiatives, while mobilizing a strong and capable team of professionals. We would like to thank François for his services to Supremex and we wish him the best of luck with all his future endeavors,” said Stewart Emerson, President & CEO of Supremex.

Supremex has established a transition plan. Stewart Emerson will work closely with the Company’s experienced team of finance professionals and a process to find a replacement will soon be undertaken.

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates nine manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and five manufacturing facilities in three states in the United States employing approximately 900 people. Supremex’ extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

