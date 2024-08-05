Sussex Continues to Broaden and Extend Its Services for Clients

TORONTO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sussex Strategy Group, Canada’s premier public affairs firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of three highly regarded professionals: Mike Holland as Vice President, Atlantic Canada, Bill Hawkins as Head, Trade & Investment, and Gitane De Silva as Senior Counsel.

This strategic expansion enhances Sussex’s ability to offer unparalleled insights and solutions at a time when businesses face growing complexity with international and interprovincial trade, regulatory challenges and opportunities, and shifting global dynamics. The addition of these leaders marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge insights and impactful solutions to clients navigating an everchanging environment.

“The addition of Mike, Bill, and Gitane will enhance our ability to guide clients through some of today’s most pressing business challenges, while identifying new and emerging opportunities,” says Devin McCarthy, Partner at Sussex. “Their combined expertise in government and industry will be of considerable value to organizations with diverse interests across Canada and around the world.”

Meet the New Leaders at Sussex:

Mike Holland, Vice President, Atlantic Canada

A seasoned leader with experience in both the public and private sectors, former New Brunswick Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development Mike Holland brings a deep understanding of the Atlantic Canada business and government landscape. Mike’s experience in leading policy development and legislation, particularly in the energy and natural resources sectors, provides him with a deep understanding of unique challenges. As a two-term cabinet minister, his responsibilities spanned several departments including Natural Resources, Energy and Mines, Indigenous Affairs, and Crown Lands, Forestry and Fish and Wildlife, making a lasting impact on energy policy and land preservation.

Bill Hawkins, Head of Trade and Investment

With over 25 years of experience in strategic planning, international trade and investment across both private and public sectors, Bill has made meaningful contributions to shaping Canada’s economic landscape. During his time working for the Government of Canada as a Chief of Staff to the Minister of International Trade and former Principal Secretary and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Canada, Bill was instrumental in the conclusion of free trade agreements with 45 nations, demonstrating his deep involvement in international diplomacy and trade policy. Provincially, Bill played a crucial role in restructuring Ontario’s electricity sector, focusing on the corporatization, commercialization, and supporting growth and development amongst local distribution companies.

Gitane De Silva, Senior Counsel

An accomplished leader in public policy and diplomacy, Gitane De Silva brings over two decades of executive government experience in energy, environment, intergovernmental relations, and Canada-U.S. relations. She has held key leadership roles, including CEO of the Canada Energy Regulator, Alberta’s Deputy Minister for International and Intergovernmental Relations, Alberta’s Senior Representative in Washington, and Canada’s Consul General in Chicago – making her a respected voice in trade, policy and diplomacy.

As Sussex continues to grow, we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service and expertise to our clients. The addition of these industry leaders underscores our commitment to excellence and our proactive approach to meeting the evolving needs of our clients.

ABOUT SUSSEX STRATEGY GROUP

Sussex Strategy Group offers exceptional advisory services and empowers businesses, corporations, associations, and non-profit organizations to navigate complex public, government, and regulatory landscapes. Our expertise lies in developing and implementing comprehensive public affairs plans that shape public opinion, influence government policy, and advocate for our clients’ interests. Sussex possesses unparalleled knowledge of government affairs, strategic communications, and digital advocacy to help achieve your business goals.

For further information, please contact:

Grace Hallman, Marketing Manager

Cell: (226) 979-2346

Email: [email protected]

To learn more about Sussex, visit: sussex-strategy.com



